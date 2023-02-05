Single-use plastic waste rises from 2019-2021 despite pledges

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Polluting single-use
plastic production rose by 6 million tonnes per year from 2019
to 2021 despite tougher worldwide regulations, with producers
making "little progress" to tackle the problem and boost
recycling, new research showed on Monday.
Single-use plastics have emerged as one of the world's most
pressing environmental threats, with vast amounts of waste
buried in landfills or dumped untreated in rivers and oceans.
The manufacturing process is also a major source of
climate-warming greenhouse gas.
But while growth has slowed recently, the production of
single-use plastic from "virgin" fossil fuel sources is still
nowhere near its peak, and the use of recycled feedstocks
remains "at best a marginal activity", Australia's Minderoo
Foundation said in its Plastic Waste Makers Index.
"Make no mistake, the plastic waste crisis is going to get
significantly worse before we see an absolute year-on-year
decline in virgin single-use plastic consumption," it said.
Exxon Mobil was at the top of the list of global
petrochemical companies producing virgin polymers used in
single-use plastics, followed by China's Sinopec.
Sinopec also leads the way when it comes to building new
production facilities over the 2019-2027 period, the report
said, with more than 5 million tonnes of annual capacity
planned. Exxon Mobil was second with around 4 million tonnes.
Exxon Mobil was not immediately available for comment on
Monday. Sinopec also could not be reached for comment.
China has driven rapid growth in global plastic demand over
the past 15 years. Despite high-profile bans on some single-use
products starting in 2019, it also accounted for half of the 15
million tonnes of new capacity that came online over 2019-2021.
China said last year in a "five-year plan" to tackle plastic
production that it would make deep cuts in the production and
usage of single-use plastics and ban some products entirely.
Chinese production growth is expected to slow, but the
country still accounts for half of the top 20 companies planning
to increase virgin polymer capacity up to 2027, Minderoo said.
Around 137 million tonnes of single-use plastics were
produced from fossil fuels in 2021, and it is expected to rise
by another 17 million tonnes by 2027, the researchers said.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)