Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SingleStore : Announces Connected Data Group as New Value-Added Reseller

02/09/2021 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VAR Brings The Database of Now Paired with Local Expertise to Benelux, EMEA Regions

SingleStore, The Database of NowTM for cloud-native modern applications, today announced that Connected Data Group is now a SingleStore value-added reseller (VAR) partner. The digital transformation company, which helps customers solve their data and analytics challenges, will act as SingleStore’s VAR in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Benelux) and in other European markets, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

This partnership makes it easier for organizations in the Benelux and EMEA regions to get started with SingleStore. Together, Connected Data Group and SingleStore will help organizations to innovate faster using analytics, work more efficiently by implementing agile data architectures and optimize the delivery of valuable customer experiences.

Erik Fransen, co-founding partner at Connected Data Group, explained: “Our aim is to create data and analytics solutions that add tangible business value. SingleStore helps us to make that happen by allowing our customers to operationalize all of their data through a single platform to simplify operations and accelerate the business outcomes they want and need.”

“The partnership with Connected Data Group is an important element in expanding our European ecosystem of SingleStore partners – embedding our global capabilities in local expertise,” said Fabio Pulidori, vice president and managing director of EMEA at SingleStore.

Antoine Stelma, co-founding partner at Connected Data Group, added: “We formed a team of highly-specialized consultants with experience in analyzing, designing and delivering data and analytics projects for various industries. Our solutions process, manage and integrate any type of data for any type of usage, and are easy to maintain and quickly adapt to changing business and IT requirements.”

The company also developed, via its Connected Data Academy, an extensive training portfolio to educate data and analytics professionals and entire teams in creating strategies, analysis, design, implementation and management of data, analytics architectures and applications.

The SingleStore unified database enables fast analytics on any data, anywhere to support organizations’ analytics and customer experiences. This distributed SQL database supports transactions and analytics; handles structured, unstructured and semi-structured data; and works in public clouds, on-premises environments and hybrid deployments.

About SingleStore

SingleStore is dedicated to helping businesses adapt more quickly, embrace diverse data, and accelerate digital innovation by operationalizing all data through one platform for all of their moments that matter. These capabilities are provided as a service on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Red Hat and through your own deployments with SingleStore Managed Service and SingleStore DB. Visit www.singlestore.com or follow us @SingleStoreDB.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:11a2020 U.S. ELECTION : Cybersecurity Analysis
PU
03:11aDUKE REALTY : Atlanta Team Accommodates Ashley Furniture Growth with Expansion and Lease Extension
PU
03:11aRENISHAW : TONiC™ encoders are key for advanced precision measurement and control
PU
03:11aMAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Payment of Manager's Base Fee By Way of Issue of Units In Mapletree Industrial Trust
PU
03:11aCATALENT : Launches CosmoPod® Duo – New Dual Chamber Capsule for Beauty and Consumer Health Topical Applications
PU
03:11aKAHOOT : Academy and Rebel Girls launch games featuring extraordinary women to empower learners globally
PU
03:11aHAPPIFY HEALTH : Expands Global Capabilities with 10 Language Offerings
BU
03:11aTREFOIL THERAPEUTICS : Begins Second Phase 2 “STORM” Clinical Trial with Regenerative Treatment for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy
BU
03:11aBardin Hill Raises $600 Million for Opportunistic Credit Strategy
BU
03:11aAdimab Provides 2020 Update on Clinical Pipeline
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
3BETSSON AB : BETSSON : Year-end report and Q4 2020
4S&P 500 : Bitcoin powers towards $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse is less optimistic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ