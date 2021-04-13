SingleStore : Recognized as One of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021 by The Financial Times

SingleStore, the unified database for fast analytics, has ranked 188 out of 500 on The Financial Times inaugural list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by The Financial Times (FT) and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies is a list of enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth.

“To be recognized as one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2021 by The Financial Times is an honor,” said SingleStore CEO Raj Verma. “This special recognition comes at a time in which data insights are delivering desired business outcomes and McKinsey notes that ‘the technology imperative is stronger than ever.’ SingleStore serves half of the top 10 banks; 12 of the Fortune 50; two of the top three telcos; and tech innovators from Akamai to Uber. And we are positioning for even greater scale and success to take our business to the next level and further strengthen our profile as a major force in the data ecosystem.”

The SingleStore database enables fast analytics on any data, anywhere, to support organizations’ analytics and customer experiences. SingleStore removes complexity and cost by supporting both transactions and analytics; handling structured, unstructured and semi-structured data; and working in public clouds, on-premises environments and hybrid deployments.

About SingleStore

SingleStore is dedicated to helping businesses adapt more quickly, embrace diverse data, and accelerate digital innovation by operationalizing all data through one platform for all of their moments that matter. These capabilities are provided as a service on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Red Hat and through your own deployments with SingleStore Managed Service and SingleStore DB. Visit www.singlestore.com or follow us @SingleStoreDB.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005995/en/