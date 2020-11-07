Log in
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD congratulates Joe Biden on winning the US Presidential election

11/07/2020 | 12:04pm EST

7 November, 2020 - by Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US Presidential election.

She said:

'I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on winning the US Presidential election and I extend to him and to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris my best wishes in meeting the challenges facing the new administration.

'Joe Biden is proud of his Irish roots and is a long-standing friend of Ireland.

'During the Presidential election campaign, and throughout his time in office, he has acted to promote and protect peace, progress and the Good Friday Agreement. He comes into office at a time of threat from the British government, with Brexit and their refusal to honour agreements looming large.

'The President-elect and both parties in Congress have made clear there will be no trade agreement with Britain unless the Good Friday Agreement is safeguarded in all its parts.

'I look forward to working with the new President and his administration to ensure that the Good Friday Agreement is protected and its transformative potential fully realised.'

Sinn Féin published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 17:03:02 UTC
