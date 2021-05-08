Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sinn Féin : Schools planning to resume academic selection tests should think again - Sheehan

05/08/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

8 May, 2021 - by Pat Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has called on schools planning to resume controversial academic selection tests to think again.

Pat Sheehan said:

'Academic selection is unfair, places undue stress and anxiety on children and should be scrapped.

'I would urge those grammar schools currently intent on resuming academic selection tests this year to think again.

'They should take heed of the weight of international evidence and scrap these unnecessary tests once and for all.'

Disclaimer

Sinn Féin published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 11:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:52aSINN FÉIN  : Schools planning to resume academic selection tests should think again - Sheehan
PU
07:46aChina to restrict mobile app news notifications in internet clampdown
RE
07:26aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL  : Xi Jinping Speaks with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi on the Phone
PU
07:06aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL  : Wang Yi Speaks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov on the Phone
PU
07:00aEgypt's GASC seeks soyoil and sunflower oil for arrival July 11-31
RE
06:44aREMARKS BY STATE COUNCILOR AND FOREIGN MINISTER WANG YI AT THE UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL HIGH-LEVEL MEETING ON THE THEME "MAINTENANCE OF INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY : Upholding Multilateralism and the United Nations-centered International System"
PU
06:22aEU sceptical on vaccine waiver, but ready to discuss proposal
RE
05:30aАнгеловска-Бежоска : Признанието од „Централ бенкинг“ е лично задоволство, но и за кол&
PU
04:54aTop U.S. pipeline operator shuts major fuel line after cyber attack
RE
04:27aSonangol said to sell Olombendo; ample supply weighs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin in spotlight as cryptocurrency backer Musk makes 'SNL' appearance
2World stocks, commodities boom on U.S. weak jobs data
3With 8 million Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?
4ANALYSIS: Fund managers see value, cyclical stocks running further despite slow U.S. jobs recovery
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Inspiring People of All Ages to Move Their Body

HOT NEWS