Sino Biological Establishes New Location in Houston, Texas

Houston, TX, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sino Biological, Inc. (“Sino Biological” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE:301047) that provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, is pleased to announce its physical geographic expansion, adding a new location in Houston, Texas.



With the company’s headquarters in Beijing, China and subsidiaries in Suzhou (China), Taizhou (China), Frankfurt (Germany), and Wayne (Pennsylvania, US), Sino Biological further broadens its worldwide physical presence with the addition of the Houston office. This strategic location allows for direct access via a close proximity to local Texas- and central-US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as the world-renowned Texas Medical Center. The new Houston-based site is located at 10101 Southwest Fwy, Suite #375, and officially opened on the 3rd of January, 2022. Activities at the office will focus on marketing and sales efforts in the region.

“Texas is at the forefront of drug discovery and diagnostic development and leads the world in breakthrough research discoveries. Our new strategic location in Houston will provide invaluable access to key players and clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and basic research sectors. As a native Texan and native Houstonian, I could not be more pleased with the addition of this site to Sino Biological’s worldwide presence,” stated Rob Burgess, Ph.D., Sino Biological’s Chief Business Officer.

Sino Biological is committed to being a designated one-stop gateway for research needs and, with the introduction of the new Houston location, companies and academic as well as medical researchers will have direct access to the Sino Biological team and the company’s comprehensive offering of bioreagents and CRO services.

About Us:

Sino Biological is an international reagent supplier and service provider. The company specializes in recombinant protein production and antibody development. All of Sino Biological's products are independently developed and produced, including recombinant proteins, antibodies and cDNA clones. Sino Biological is the researchers' one-stop technical services shop for the advanced technology platforms they need to make advancements. In addition, Sino Biological offers pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms pre-clinical production technology services for hundreds of monoclonal antibody drug candidates.

Contact Us:

