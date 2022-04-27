Sinopec Q1 net income jumps 25% on high oil prices

Asia's top oil refiner, also known as Sinopec, posted 22.61 billion yuan ($3.45 billion) net profit under Chinese accounting standards, versus 17.93 billion yuan a year earlier, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Refinery throughput edged up 2.7% from a year ago to 64.19 million tonnes, or about 5.21 million barrels per day, with the growth capped by sliding fuel demand starting in March as authorities resumed lockdown to contain a flare-up of coronavirus.

"Global oil prices rose sharply in the first quarter, with average spot prices of Platts Brent crude oil up 66.3% at $101.2 per barrel. While domestic demand for natural gas, refined oil and chemical products maintained growth," Sinopec said in the filing.

Sales of total refined products dipped 1.8% during January-March, versus a 6.8% growth during the same year-ago period.

Its crude oil production reached 69.07 million barrels, up 1% on the year, while natural gas output expanded 7.7% to 313.94 billion cubic feet.

Capital spending was 25.38 billion yuan, versus 23 billion yuan a year earlier, with the increases mainly channelled to the exploration and development sector. The company has vowed to make more discoveries in geologically difficult shale oil and gas resources.

($1 = 6.5566 Chinese yuan renminbi)

