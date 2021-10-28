Sinopec's Net Profit for First Three -2

Synthetic fibre thousand tonnes 1,032 935 10.4 Synthetic rubber thousand tonnes 891 790 12.8

Note : Including 100% production of domestic joint ventures.

Capital expenditure: Focusing on investment quality and profitability, the Company optimised its investment management system, with total capital expenditures of RMB89.7 billion in the first three quarters of 2021. The capital expenditure for exploration and production segment was RMB38.6 billion, mainly for the capacity building of Shunbei oilfield, Weirong, Fuling, and Western Sichuan natural gas projects, and the construction of storage and transportation facilities for phase II of Tianjin LNG project, etc. The capital expenditure for the refining segment was RMB10.6 billion, mainly for the refining structural upgrading projects in Zhenhai and Anqing, and construction of hydrogen purification project, etc. The capital expenditure for the marketing and distribution segment was RMB9.9 billion, mainly for building oil (gas) stations, integrated energy service stations offering petrol, gas, hydrogen, power, and services and logistics facilities, etc. The capital expenditure for the chemicals segment was RMB29.7 billion, mainly for Zhenhai, Sino-Korea, and Hainan ethylene projects, the overseas AGCC project, Jiujiang Aromatics project, Yizheng PTA project, etc. The capital expenditure for corporate and others was RMB900 million, mainly for R&D facilities and information technology projects, etc.

Appendix: Principal financial data and indicators

Principal financial data and indicators prepared in accordance with CASs

Units: RMB million As of 31 As of 30 Items December Changes from the end of the preceding year to the end September 2020 of the reporting period (%) 2021 (adjusted) Total assets 1,887,282 1,734,445 8.8 Total equity attributable to equity 769,346 742,885 3.6 shareholders of the Company Nine-month period ended 30 September Year-on-year(%) 2021 2020 (adjusted) Net cash flow from operating activities 115,723 84,230 37.4 Operating income 2,003,350 1,552,536 29.0 Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 59,892 23,492 154.9 Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company excluding 58,720 (10,243) - extraordinary gains and losses Weighted average return on net assets (%) 7.92 3.20 4.72 percentage points Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.495 0.194 155.2

Note: The Company has completed the formation of Sinopec Baling Petrochemical Co. Ltd on 1 November 2020, and has completed the purchase of non-equity assets of Beihai Petrochemical Limited Liability Company of Sinopec Group, Cangzhou branch of Sinopec Group Asset Management Co., Ltd and Beijing Orient Petrochemical Industry Co., Ltd on 1 July 2021. The business reorganisation and transactions have been accounted as business combination under common control. Accordingly, the Company has retrospectively adjusted the relevant financial data.

Principal financial data and indicators prepared in accordance with IFRS

Units: RMB million As of 31 As of 30 Items December Changes from the end of the preceding year to the end of September 2020 the reporting period (%) 2021 (adjusted) Total assets 1,887,282 1,734,445 8.8 Total equity attributable to 768,412 741,916 3.6 shareholders of the Company Nine-month period ended 30 September Year-on-year(%) 2021 2020 (adjusted) Net cash generated from operating activities 115,723 84,230 37.4 Operating profit 84,806 5,053 1578.3 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 60,755 24,445 148.5 Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.502 0.202 148.5 Return on net assets (%) 7.91 3.35 4.56 percentage points

About Sinopec Corp.

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fibre, fertiliser and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Sinopec sets 'fueling beautiful life' as its corporate mission, puts 'people, responsibility, integrity, precision, innovation and win-win' as its corporate core values, pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green and low-carbon growth, and strives to achieve its corporate vision of building a world leading energy and chemical company.

Disclaimer

This press release includes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Sinopec Corp. expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, targets, reserve volume, other estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. Sinopec Corp.'s actual results or developments may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to the price fluctuation, possible changes in actual demand, foreign exchange rate, results of oil exploration, estimates of oil and gas reserves, market shares, competition, environmental risks, possible changes to laws, finance and regulations, conditions of the global economy and financial markets, political risks, possible delay of projects, government approval of projects, cost estimates and other factors beyond Sinopec Corp.'s control. In addition, Sinopec Corp. makes the forward-looking statements referred to herein as of today and undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

