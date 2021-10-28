Log in
Sinopec's Net Profit for First Three -2-

10/28/2021 | 06:20am EDT
Synthetic fibre                           thousand tonnes 1,032              935                10.4 
Synthetic rubber                          thousand tonnes 891                790                12.8

Note : Including 100% production of domestic joint ventures.

Capital expenditure: Focusing on investment quality and profitability, the Company optimised its investment management system, with total capital expenditures of RMB89.7 billion in the first three quarters of 2021. The capital expenditure for exploration and production segment was RMB38.6 billion, mainly for the capacity building of Shunbei oilfield, Weirong, Fuling, and Western Sichuan natural gas projects, and the construction of storage and transportation facilities for phase II of Tianjin LNG project, etc. The capital expenditure for the refining segment was RMB10.6 billion, mainly for the refining structural upgrading projects in Zhenhai and Anqing, and construction of hydrogen purification project, etc. The capital expenditure for the marketing and distribution segment was RMB9.9 billion, mainly for building oil (gas) stations, integrated energy service stations offering petrol, gas, hydrogen, power, and services and logistics facilities, etc. The capital expenditure for the chemicals segment was RMB29.7 billion, mainly for Zhenhai, Sino-Korea, and Hainan ethylene projects, the overseas AGCC project, Jiujiang Aromatics project, Yizheng PTA project, etc. The capital expenditure for corporate and others was RMB900 million, mainly for R&D facilities and information technology projects, etc.

Appendix: Principal financial data and indicators

Principal financial data and indicators prepared in accordance with CASs 

Units: RMB million 
                                                      As of 31 
                                           As of 30 
Items                                                 December   Changes from the end of the preceding year to the end 
                                           September  2020       of the reporting period (%) 
                                           2021 
                                                      (adjusted) 
Total assets                               1,887,282  1,734,445  8.8 
Total equity attributable to equity        769,346    742,885    3.6 
shareholders of the Company 
                                                                               Nine-month period 
                                                                               ended 
                                                                               30 September           Year-on-year(%) 
                                                                               2021      2020 
                                                                                         (adjusted) 
Net cash flow from operating activities                                        115,723   84,230       37.4 
Operating income                                                               2,003,350 1,552,536    29.0 
Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company                  59,892    23,492       154.9 
Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company excluding        58,720    (10,243)     - 
extraordinary gains and losses 
Weighted average return on net assets (%)                                      7.92      3.20         4.72 percentage 
                                                                                                      points 
Basic earnings per share (RMB)                                                 0.495     0.194        155.2

Note: The Company has completed the formation of Sinopec Baling Petrochemical Co. Ltd on 1 November 2020, and has completed the purchase of non-equity assets of Beihai Petrochemical Limited Liability Company of Sinopec Group, Cangzhou branch of Sinopec Group Asset Management Co., Ltd and Beijing Orient Petrochemical Industry Co., Ltd on 1 July 2021. The business reorganisation and transactions have been accounted as business combination under common control. Accordingly, the Company has retrospectively adjusted the relevant financial data.

Principal financial data and indicators prepared in accordance with IFRS 

Units: RMB million 
                                                   As of 31 
                                        As of 30 
Items                                              December   Changes from the end of the preceding year to the end of 
                                        September  2020       the reporting period (%) 
                                        2021 
                                                   (adjusted) 
Total assets                            1,887,282  1,734,445  8.8 
Total equity attributable to            768,412    741,916    3.6 
shareholders of the Company 
                                                       Nine-month period ended 
 
                                                       30 September 
                                                                               Year-on-year(%) 
                                                       2021    2020 (adjusted) 
Net cash generated from operating activities           115,723 84,230          37.4 
Operating profit                                       84,806  5,053           1578.3 
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 60,755  24,445          148.5 
Basic earnings per share (RMB)                         0.502   0.202           148.5 
Return on net assets (%)                               7.91    3.35            4.56 percentage points

About Sinopec Corp.

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fibre, fertiliser and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Sinopec sets 'fueling beautiful life' as its corporate mission, puts 'people, responsibility, integrity, precision, innovation and win-win' as its corporate core values, pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green and low-carbon growth, and strives to achieve its corporate vision of building a world leading energy and chemical company.

Disclaimer

This press release includes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Sinopec Corp. expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, targets, reserve volume, other estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. Sinopec Corp.'s actual results or developments may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to the price fluctuation, possible changes in actual demand, foreign exchange rate, results of oil exploration, estimates of oil and gas reserves, market shares, competition, environmental risks, possible changes to laws, finance and regulations, conditions of the global economy and financial markets, political risks, possible delay of projects, government approval of projects, cost estimates and other factors beyond Sinopec Corp.'s control. In addition, Sinopec Corp. makes the forward-looking statements referred to herein as of today and undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:

Beijing

Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028 Tel:(86 10) 5996 0028

Fax:(86 10) 5996 0386 Fax:(8610) 5996 0386

Email:ir@sinopec.com Email:ir@sinopec.com

Hong Kong

Tel:(852) 2824 2638 Tel:(852) 2522 1838

Fax:(852) 2824 3669 Fax:(852) 2521 9955

Email:ir@sinopechk.com Email:sinopec@prchina.com.hk File: Sinopec's Net Profit for First Three Quarters 2021 Reached RMB 60.755 Billion Achieved Good performance in Operation and Profitability

28/10/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244370&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT)

