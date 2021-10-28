EQS-News / 28/10/2021 / 18:19 UTC+8

Sinopec's Net Profit for First Three Quarters 2021 Reached RMB 60.755 Billion

Achieved Good performance in Operation and Profitability.

(28 October 2021, Hong Kong, China) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (HKEX: 00386; SSE: 600028; NYSE: SNP) today announced its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2021.

Financial Highlights

-- In accordance with IFRS, net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 60.755 billion,increased 148.5%. Basic earnings per share were RMB 0.502. In accordance with CASs, the Company's operating incomein the first three quarters was RMB 2.0034 trillion, up by 29.0% year on year. Net profit attributable to equityshareholders of the Company reached RMB 59.892 billion.

-- During the first three quarters, the Company achieved good performance in operation and profitability.Oil and gas production, refinery throughput, total domestic sales volume of refined oil products and total chemicalproducts sales volume recorded year on year increase. Operating profit was RMB 84.806 billion, representing a yearon year increase of 1578.3%.

-- In accordance with IFRS, the Company's liability-to-asset ratio as of 30 September 2021 was51.78%,maintaining a sound financial position. Net cash generated from operating activities up by 37.4% year on year. Cashand cash equivalents amounted to RMB 203.955billion(including time deposits) as at 30 September 2021.

Operating Review

In the first three quarters of 2021, as the world economy gradually picked up, China's economy kept a sustainable and steady recovery, registering a GDP growth of 9.8% year-on-year among which up by 4.9% in the third quarter. In the first three quarters the average spot price of Platts Brent was USD67.73 per barrel, up by 65.9% year-on-year. Domestic demand for natural gas continued to grow rapidly, with an apparent consumption up by 16.6% year-on-year. Domestic demand for refined oil products recovered steadily and demand for major chemicals sustainedstable.

Confronted with the environment where the international oil price went up and the demand for petrochemical products recovered steadily, the Company stressed on improving our systems, expanding markets, and controlling costs, thus realising outstanding operation results.

Exploration and Production: The Company seized the favourable opportunity of rising oil prices, pressed ahead with high-quality exploration and profit-oriented development, strengthened the foundation of resources. In terms of exploration, we strengthened risk exploration in new regions and new sectors, which led to new discoveries in Tarim Basin, Sichuan Basin, and Erdos Basin, and major breakthroughs in continental facies shale oilfields of Bohai Bay Basin, Sichuan Basin, and North Jiangsu Basin. In terms of production, we efficiently proceeded with the capacity building of major natural gas and crude oil projects, and the natural gas production increased by 13.7% year-on-year and the crude oil production kept stable. The exploration and production segment realised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of RMB 10.904 billion in the first three quarters.

Nine-month period ended 30 September Changes Exploration and Production Unit 2021 2020 (%) Oil and gas production million boe 355.01 339.39 4.6 Crude oil production million barrels 208.65 210.65 (0.9) China million barrels 186.59 186.69 (0.1) Overseas million barrels 22.06 23.96 (7.9) Natural gas production billion cubic feet 877.85 772.14 13.7 Realised crude oil price USD/barrel 60.94 38.24 59.4 Realised natural gas price USD/thousand cubic feet 6.74 5.32 26.7

Conversion: For domestic production of crude oil, 1 tonne = 7.10 barrels. For overseas production of crude oil, 1 tonne = 7.21 barrels. For production of natural gas, 1 cubic meter = 35.31 cubic feet.

Refining: The Company actively responded to market changes, strengthened integration of refining and marketing, raised processing volume, kept high utilisation rate, actively adjusted product slate and maximised profits along the industrial chain. We optimised crude oil allocation and cut procurement costs. We insisted on the strategy of shifting from oil to chemicals, lowered refined oil products yield, and increased production of readily marketable products like gasoline and light chemical feedstock. We increased production of high value-added products and specialty products, built 6 sets of hydrogen purification units, developed high-end needle-shaped coke products and domestic market share of low-sulphur bunker fuel ranked the first. We expedited advanced capacity building and pushed ahead with restructuring projects. In the first three quarters of 2021, the Company processed 191 million tonnes of crude oil, up by 9.3% year-on-year, and produced 109 million tonnes of refined oil products, up by 3.2% year-on-year. The refining segment realised EBIT of RMB 54.268 billion in the first three quarters.

Nine-month period ended 30 September Changes Refining Unit 2021 2020 (%) Refinery throughput million tonnes 190.73 174.46 9.3 Gasoline, diesel and kerosene production million tonnes 108.60 105.19 3.2 Gasoline million tonnes 49.07 42.46 15.6 Diesel million tonnes 42.92 47.86 (10.3) Kerosene million tonnes 16.60 14.87 11.6 Light chemical feedstock production million tonnes 33.71 29.54 14.1 Light product yield % 73.72 74.63 (0.91) percentage points Refining yield % 94.71 94.89 (0.18) percentage points

Marketing and Distribution: The Company leveraged our advantages of integration of refining and marketing to expand markets and adopted targeted marketing strategy, resulting in an elevation of scale. We consolidated our resources of customers and marketing throughout the country, and continuously improved the quality of our services. We optimised the network layout to reach end users, accelerated the construction of integrated energy service stations offering petrol, gas, hydrogen, power, and non-fuel services, and put our first carbon-neutral station and BIPV (building integrated photo-voltaic) station into operation. In the first three quarters, total sales volume of refined oil products was 166.59 million tonnes, among which total domestic sales volume of refined oil products was 127.88 million tonnes, up by 3.8% year-on-year. The Company strengthened the development and marketing of company-owned brands, actively explored emerging business models such as car services, fast food, and advertising, and speed up the development of non-fuel businesses. The marketing and distribution segment realised EBIT of RMB 24.316 billion in the first three quarters.

Nine-month period ended 30 September Changes Marketing and Distribution Unit 2021 2020 (%) Total sales volume of refined oil products million tonnes 166.59 162.25 2.7 Total domestic sales volume of refined oil products million tonnes 127.88 123.19 3.8 Retail million tonnes 83.70 83.06 0.8 Direct sales & Distribution million tonnes 44.18 40.13 10.1 Annualised average throughput per station tonnes/station 3,633 3,605 0.8

Chemicals: By adhering to "following the market and centering on profits", the Company sped up the advanced capacity building and structural adjustment. We fine-tuned chemical feedstock to reduce costs; we adjusted the structure of the facilities and optimised maintenance schedule to raise the utilisation of profitable facilities; we enhanced integration of production, marketing and research and continuously increased the ratio of high value-added products, raising the ratio of synthetic resin, synthetic rubber, and synthetic fibre by 1.4, 3.7 and 1.6 percentage points respectively year-on-year. In the first three quarters, ethylene production reached 9.75 million tonnes, up by 10.2% year-on-year. Meanwhile, we scored achievements in key clients management, scaled up profit generation through exports, and launched self-marketing products on e-commerce. The total sales volume of chemical products for the first three quarters was 60.77 million tonnes. The chemicals segment realised EBIT of RMB 23.064 billion in the first three quarters.

Nine-month period ended 30 September Changes Chemicals Unit 2021 2020 (%) Ethylene thousand tonnes 9,752 8,850 10.2 Synthetic resin thousand tonnes 14,002 12,773 9.6 Monomers and polymers for synthetic fibre thousand tonnes 6,820 6,711 1.6

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT)