Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sint Maarten Trust Fund Approves $12 Million for a Digital Government Transformation Project

03/19/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILIPSBURG, March 17, 2021 - The US$12 million Digital Government Transformation Project was approved by the Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience Trust Fund. This project aims to enhance the access, efficiency, and resilience of public services for citizens and businesses.

'Given Sint Maarten's vulnerability to natural disasters, business continuity and systems resilience are critical. Bringing key government services online can make the country more resilient to future disasters, while also making citizens' and businesses' daily lives easier,'said Michelle Keane, World Bank Program Manager for the Sint Maarten Trust Fund.

The project will finance digital platforms and associated institutional, regulatory reforms to lay the foundations for digital government. Digital government can help citizens receive faster responses to requests, use online payment options, and digitally access public services such as receiving certificates of good conduct, and filing building permits. The business community will also benefit through automating processes, such as economic license acquisition. Access to government services will be available on kiosk machines, an online portal, and mobile applications, which are expected to enhance access, efficiency, and speed of public services. The project will also improve local capacity and assist the Government to recover from disasters, pandemics, and cyber-attacks.

Working on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), will coordinate closely with the Ministry of General Affairs to implement this project. The NRPB's Director Claret Connor said, 'With the help of projects such as this one, in the coming years Sint Maarten will have the means to manage its own digital processes seamlessly. This will greatly enhance the services offered to the community and I hope our private sector will adopt similar advancements, allowing the country to step into the digital future.'

The establishment of a Digital Leadership Team by Sint Maarten's Government further underlines the country's commitment to digital transformation. Femi Badejo, ICT focal point noted that 'This project will establish the basis for Sint Maarten to develop digitally through platforms that the country can build on in a modular way.'

The Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience Trust is financed by the Government of the Netherlands, managed by The World Bank, and implemented by Sint Maarten's National Recovery Program Bureau.

Contacts:In Philipsburg, Barbara van der Woude, +1 721 524-2832, bvanderwoude@worldbank.org

In Philipsburg, Giselle York, +1 721 542-8886/7, g.york@nrpbsxm.org

In Washington, Hannah McDonald-Moniz, +1 202 458-2896, hmcdonaldmoniz@worldbank.org

For more information, please visit:
https://www.worldbank.org/en/country/sintmaarten

https://www.sintmaartenrecovery.org/

https://nrpbsxm.org/

https://www.facebook.com/sxmnationalrecovery/

Twitter: @WBCaribbean

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 17:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pKVIKA BANKI HF. : Kvika has acquired all shares in Aur app ehf.
AQ
01:02pDow Pares Losses; S&P Turns Higher
DJ
01:02pABIVAX  : Nombre d'actions composant le capital social et nombre total de droits de vote au 29.02.21.
DJ
01:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Investors
BU
01:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Investors
BU
01:01pLEGRAND  : Signs Share Buyback Agreement
BU
01:01pClark Construction and Reeves Young Break Ground on Largest Capital Improvement Project in City of Canton's History
BU
01:01pADVICENNE  : Expects Imminent Marketing Authorization for ADV7103 (Sibnayal™) for dRTA in Europe
BU
01:01pSint Maarten Trust Fund Approves $12 Million for a Digital Government Transformation Project
PU
01:01pELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A  : Announcement for Change in Financial Calendar
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
3Down and up again
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : India's Stelis Biopharma to make 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ