Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sint Maarten Trust Fund Supports Education and Child Protection Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:45pm EDT

PHILIPSBURG, October 26, 2020- The Child Resilience and Protection Project, a new US$5 million project funded by the Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience Trust Fund, has been approved. The Trust Fund is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank. The project was developed under the leadership of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) and will be implemented by UNICEF the Netherlands. It aims to strengthen the capacity of Sint Maarten's education and child protection systems to respond to the needs of children and adolescents.

It is critical to support the psychological wellbeing of Sint Maarten's children, teachers, and parents following natural disasters and global health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Strengthening the Child Protection System will safeguard children who are particularly vulnerable to abuse and trafficking during chaotic periods following natural disasters. The project will also support schools to be better equipped to respond to disasters.

'Supporting communities' psychological well-being is an important element of long-term disaster recovery and resilience. This project was designed to strengthen the systems that keep children safe, support teachers and parents, and improve the disaster preparedness of schools,' said Michelle Keane, World Bank Program Manager for the Sint Maarten Trust Fund.

With the collaboration of the MECYS, the project will build on existing Government strategies and programs. UNICEF the Netherlands and MECYS will provide comprehensive psychosocial interventions at the school, family, and community levels. Together with MECYS, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), and the Ministry of Justice (JUS), the project will strengthen the Child Protection system on Sint Maarten to consolidate and protect children's rights. The preparation phases for strengthening the Child Protection system and disaster risk management capacity building in schools have already begun.

'The children of Sint Maarten continue to face hardships caused by circumstances beyond anyone's control,' added Marieke Roelfsema, Project Manager at UNICEF the Netherlands.'Now with the coronavirus pandemic it is even more urgent to support children and their families. Together with the Government and civil society partners, we are addressing children's needs by strengthening services and capacity on Sint Maarten.'

Contacts:

World Bank

In Philipsburg, Barbara van der Woude, +1 721 524-2832, bvanderwoude@worldbank.org

In Washington, Hannah McDonald-Moniz, +1 (202) 458-2896, hmcdonaldmoniz@worldbank.org

UNICEF The Netherlands

In Philipsburg contact person: Suzette Moses - Burton, smosesburton@unicef.nl, +1 721 524-7952.

In The Hague: Valeska Hovener, + 31 (0)6 408 466 55

For more information, please visit:

www.unicef.nl/sint-maarten

www.worldbank.org/sintmaarten

www.sintmaartenrecovery.org
www.facebook.com/unicefsxm

Last Updated: Oct 26, 2020

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 21:44:10 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:52pCENOVUS ENERGY : Canadian energy deal creates Midwestern refining giant amid uncertain demand
RE
05:52pGERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP : GABC) Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
AQ
05:52pARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES : Announces New Ceiling Solutions to Improve Indoor Air Quality
AQ
05:52pArmstrong Announces New Ceiling Solutions to Improve Indoor Air Quality
GL
05:52pGerman American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
GL
05:50pDENISON MINES : Investor Update October 2020
PU
05:50pB&G FOODS :  Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco® Brand
PU
05:50pOPTHEA : Receives A$8.5m R&D Tax Incentive
PU
05:50pCHEGG : Q3-20 Investor Presentation
PU
05:50pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : NEWS.2020.Q2 FY2021 Results Notification
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
3Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
4Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
5SAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group