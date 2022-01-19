Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sisters of the Valley Mexico Open Their Own e-Commerce Store

01/19/2022 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Merced, California, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After many years of planning and training, the Sisters of the Valley Mexico have opened an online store and begun commerce.  All operations are currently in Tijuana.

The products on their store are all made by hand, by the Sisters of Mexico (Hermanas de la Valle).  Sister Camilla and Sister Luna, the first Sisters of Mexico, took their vows on the farm in California in the summer of 2018. 

Since before joining the Sisterhood, Camilla and Luna have been very active with the cannabis reform clubs in Mexico.  The pair continue to host classes on salve-making and the making of pure plant oil.  

Sister Kate said, “For years, now, the Mexico sisters have been a steady presence on our farm in California, as they took turns learning every aspect of the business and earning all the badges required to go forward.   It is really exciting to see Sister Camilla’s team come together to operate their own store. And even though they can’t sell the CBD product line in Mexico, yet, they will be soon enough and in the meantime, our main store in California ships to Mexico.  The point is, we now have a team of Sisters who are all fully bilingual and can offer language-friendly support to our growing international Spanish-speaking base.”

The Sisters of Mexico make, stock and ship mushroom coffee, incense, sage, soap, and other items hand-made by the enclave in Mexico.  CBD products, for now, will have to continue to be sold and shipped into Mexico from the enclave in California.  However, the Sisters of Mexico are working with their lawyers and have a clear legal path toward emulating the operations of their Sisters in California.  Offering CBD products handmade by the women of Mexico, from plant grown on the land of Mexico, for the people of Mexico -- is just a matter of time.

www.sistersofthevalleymexico.com

www.sistersofthevalley.org

 

 

 

 

Attachments 


SotV Support Team
Sisters of the Valley
(209) 500-6008
support@sistersofcbd.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aREPORT : Restoring America's Public and Fiscal Health Depend on Policymakers Achieving Bipartisan Solutions
PR
11:22aU.S. FTC orders marketers to stop false claims their products can prevent COVID
RE
11:22aBerkeley Capital Announces Important Expansion Milestone
GL
11:22aBerkeley Capital Announces Important Expansion Milestone
GL
11:21aDEADLINE ALERT FOR DM, ARVL, CHGG, AND FFIE : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:20aVornado Declares Quarterly $.53 Dividend On Common Shares
GL
11:20aNew Crypto Token Aetherius Allows Investors to Be a Part of the Mining Process
NE
11:19aHORIZON BANCORP INC /IN/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19aDOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19aRideshare EARTH Poised for Accelerated Growth, Building on Market Expansion With 39% Increase in Riders and 25% Increase in Contract Drivers in 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
3Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit
4French state pledges to stand by EDF - finance minister Le Maire
5Stocks steady, bond yields jump as inflation fears crescendo

HOT NEWS