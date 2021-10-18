Log in
Sitoo : Recognised in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by POS for Tier 1 and Tier 2 Retailers

10/18/2021
2021 is fast turning into a year of unprecedented success for industry-leading retail technology provider, Sitoo. The point-of-sale (POS) and unified commerce platform provider is recognised as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by POS for Tier 1 and Tier 2 Retailers.

The news comes hot on the heels of Sitoo taking the prize for Best In-store Innovation of the Year for its work with Tiger of Sweden / By Marlene Birger, and winning the award for Best Omnichannel Solution of the Year at the Retail Systems Awards 2021.

Jens Levin, Sitoo co-founder and CEO, says a large part of the success the company has seen this year stems from the organisation’s culture and the collective desire to push boundaries and pioneer new technology.

“Creating game-changing solutions with cutting-edge technology is in our DNA,” he says. “We’re constantly challenging ourselves to raise the bar and push further than we ever have before. We believe in our product and we see the impact it has on the lives of the retailers who use it - and their customers - on a day to day basis.”

“It’s always heartening to have our hard work recognised by others but we don’t stop here. We’re excited about what’s coming next and making our vision of limitless retail a reality for thousands more retailers around the world.”

The Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by POS for Tier 1 and Tier 2 Retailers states: “A retailer’s ability to provide a seamless customer experience is directly tied to unified commerce platforms anchored by POS and, ultimately, will determine its long-term success.”

It is the shift in the market fuelling the growth journey Sitoo is on. Levin adds: “Sitoo is on a huge upward trajectory and we’re bringing in high calibre clients from across the globe. It shows we’re perfectly positioned to capitalise on the shift within retail to use technology to enhance CX and to help retailers meet shoppers’ demands, all while boosting their bottom line.”

-ENDS-

Notes to editors

Gartner, Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by POS for Tier 1 and Tier 2 Retailers, By Max Hammond, 2 August 2021

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sitoo

Sitoo is a cloud-native POS and Unified Commerce Platform for global retailers. The game-changing solution is built for easy integration, enabling retailers to unify all physical stores and online sales channels in real-time. Retailers can sell and fulfil everything from anywhere and handle returns everywhere, letting customers shop on their terms. Sitoo is a world-leading Swedish tech company trusted by 400+ brands and retail chains in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America.

For more information: www.sitoo.com


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS