Sitryx appoints Pierre Legault as Chairman of its Board of Directors

03/24/2021 | 03:00am EDT
Oxford, UK – 24 March 2021 - Sitryx, a biopharmaceutical company focused on regulating cell metabolism to develop disease-modifying therapeutics in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation, today announces the appointment of Pierre Legault BAA, MBA, CA, CPA as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Legault is a renowned industry leader with over 35 years’ international experience in leading biopharmaceutical companies.

Neil Weir, Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx, said: “Pierre’s vast global experience in guiding companies through various stages of growth is unrivalled and his expertise in developing and implementing company strategies will be invaluable as we position ourselves as leaders in the field of immunometabolism.”

Mr. Pierre Legault, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Sitryx, said: “Immunometabolism targeted therapeutics have the potential to become key, complementary approaches to treating severe diseases, including cancer and autoimmune conditions. I look forward to working with Sitryx’s experienced board and management team to help the company reach its full potential to develop disease-modifying therapies for patients and create value for investors.”

Mr. Legault currently serves as the Chairman of the Board at Amolyt Pharma, Artios Pharma, Bicycle Therapeutics and Poxel Pharma, is a Board Director at Syndax Pharmaceuticals and was recently Lead Director at Urovant Sciences. In the past, he was a Board Director at Armo Biosciences, Clementia, Tobira Therapeutics, NPS Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Regado Biosciences, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Eckerd Pharmacy, Nephrogenex (served as the Chairman and CEO) and others. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Legault served as the CEO of Prosidion Ltd. and from 2009 to 2010, he served as the CFO and Treasurer of OSI Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Legault also served as the CEO of Eckerd Pharmacies and as Senior Executive Vice President and CAO of the Rite Aid Corporation.  Between 1989 and 2005, he held various roles such as President, CEO and CFO at legacy companies of Sanofi group. Mr. Legault holds an M.B.A. in Marketing from McGill University and a Bachelor’s degree from HEC (University of Montreal). He also studied at Harvard Business School and is a CPA.  

Ends

For more information about Sitryx please contact:

Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Melissa Gardiner
+44 (0)20 3709 5700
sitryx@consilium-comms.com

About Sitryx
Sitryx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on regulating cell metabolism to develop disease-modifying therapeutics in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation. Sitryx’s proprietary science is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by world class academic founders. Sitryx was founded by six world-leading researchers in the field of immunology and metabolism; Houman Ashrafian, Luke O’Neill, Jonathan Powell, Jeff Rathmell, Michael Rosenblum and Paul Peter Tak. Together they have published more than 1,000 papers in the field, making multiple key breakthroughs in our understanding of how critical energetic status is to the behavior of immune cells and in the broader field of immunology. In 2018, Sitryx raised $30 million Series A funding from an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Longwood Fund and GSK. In 2020, Sitryx formed an exclusive global licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. Lilly also became an investor in the company. The company has a pipeline of projects at multiple stages of drug discovery. Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
