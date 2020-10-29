Log in
Six Leaders Recognized With IAIABC NextGen Awards

10/29/2020 | 10:23am EDT

The IAIABC NextGen Awards recognize talented and transformative young professionals under the age of 40 who are having a positive impact in their organizations and the workers’ compensation industry. For the 2020 IAIABC NextGen Awards, six recipients were selected from a pool of outstanding nominees.

“The 2020 IAIABC NextGen Award recipients are truly transforming the industry. These are creators and doers who are solving problems and serving society through their leadership and talents. The future of workers’ compensation is bright in their capable hands,” states Jennifer Wolf, IAIABC Executive Director.

The IAIABC congratulates the recipients of the 2020 IAIABC NextGen Awards:

Erin Bishop
Alternative Dispute Resolution Supervisor, Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission

James “Jay” Hicks
Ombudsman Attorney, Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation

Amy Kingston
Manager of Claims and Insurance Programs, Colorado Division of Workers’ Compensation

Jed Magid
Compliance Manager, Gallagher Bassett

Megan Nelson
Senior Associate, Analytics, Gallagher Bassett

Grace Ray
Director of Risk Management, Bardavon

IAIABC NextGen Award recipients will be sharing their stories in a “Meet the NextGen” video series and participating in a virtual webinar in early 2021. Recipients will also be profiled in the December issue of Perspectives, the IAIABC’s quarterly digital magazine.

Since its inception in 2017, IAIABC NextGen has recognized 32 individuals. Visit www.iaiabc.org/awards for more information about this year’s and previous NextGen recipients.

About the IAIABC

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.

© Business Wire 2020

