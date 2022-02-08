Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Six Russia warships en route to Black Sea for drills

02/08/2022 | 08:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Russian Navy's large landing ship Korolev sets sail in the Dardanelles

MOSCOW/ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Six Russian warships are heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for naval drills, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday, in what it said was a pre-planned movement of military resources.

Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets in January and February, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, in the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during a standoff with the West over Ukraine.

The six ships are scheduled to pass through Turkey's straits to the Black Sea on Tuesday and Wednesday, Turkish sources said.

The vessels include the Korolev, the Minsk and the Kaliningrad, which are set to navigate the Bosphorus on Tuesday, while the Pyotr Morgunov, the Georgy Pobedonosets and the Olenegorsky Gornyak are expected to pass on Wednesday.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border. It denies any plans to invade but is seeking sweeping security guarantees, including a promise of no missile deployments near its borders, a scaling back of NATO military infrastructure and a ban on Ukraine ever joining the alliance.

Legally, NATO member Turkey could shut the straits to transit if Russia were to take military action against Ukraine.

"Turkey is authorised to close the straits to all foreign warships in wartime or when it is threatened by aggression. Also, it is authorised to refuse transit to merchant ships belonging to countries at war with Turkey," said Yoruk Isik, a geopolitical analyst based in Istanbul.

Turkey, which shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has said any military conflict would be unacceptable and has told Moscow any invasion would be unwise.

However President Tayyip Erdogan has also offered to mediate in the row between Moscow and Kyiv. Ankara has cordial relations with both countries, though Erdogan says it will do what is necessary as a NATO member in the event of a Russian invasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron said after talks in the Kremlin on Monday with Russia's Vladimir Putin that the coming days would be crucial in the standoff over Ukraine. Putin suggested some progress had been made in the talks.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer in Istanbul; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Gareth Jones)

By Maria Kiselyova and Ece Toksabay


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.88% 816.92 Delayed Quote.-10.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.18% 75.296 Delayed Quote.1.54%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.36% 13.63313 Delayed Quote.1.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59aCLS Holdings USA (CLSH) anticipates YOY revenue growth to accelerate while maintaining gross margins with continued EBITDA improvement
AQ
08:57aNorwegian Cruise to report net loss till regular voyages resume
RE
08:57aUK's Johnson disappointed by China's treatment of Lithuania
RE
08:57aSix Russia warships en route to Black Sea for drills
RE
08:57aSoftBank dumps sale of Arm over regulatory hurdles, to IPO instead
RE
08:55aN.Korea boasts of 'shaking the world' by testing missiles that can strike US
RE
08:52aCanada posts surprise trade deficit of C$137 million in December
RE
08:51aWall St set for muted open on mixed earnings, Meta slides again
RE
08:48aIndia's Bharti Airtel plans $1 billion in fresh capital
RE
08:43aU.S. trade deficit rises in December; deficit in 2021 largest on record
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Orpea faces complaints over fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
2Bumper BP profits lift European stocks, euro stalled by cautious Lagard..
3SoftBank hit as profit, and Arm deal, collapse
4Early Facebook investor Peter Thiel to step down from Meta board
5Wilh Wilhelmsen : Selecting the right rope - Why you should be looking ..

HOT NEWS