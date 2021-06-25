Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Six Top Country Acts Take the Grand Ole Opry Stage to Honor America's Military Members in Exclusive Virtual Concerts on June 29

06/25/2021 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Joint Base Andrews, MD, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six of Country's top musical acts will take to the Grand Ole Opry’s historic stage as part of Armed Forces Entertainment’s (AFE) summer concert series, Heat Wave. The two part concert will stream free across AFE’s website, YouTube, and Facebook Watch beginning June 29, allowing military personnel and their families around the world to enjoy inspiring and uplifting performances by top County performers on their own schedules in their respective time zones.

Just in time to celebrate Independence Day, The Grand Ole Opry Salutes America’s Heroes show features a sparkling lineup of popular artists including the powerhouse band Lady A, multi-platinum award-winner Luke Combs, legendary country star Lee Greenwood, singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, American Idol star Lauren Alaina and Nashville Star winner Chris Young.

Created exclusively by AFE for deployed military members and their families, the Grand Ole Opry virtual concerts are the last in the 2021 Heat Wave series; former performers included Rodney Atkins and Brian McKnight, among others.

The musicians have prepared special sets to perform for this unique audience of dedicated Americans deployed or stationed overseas, and include beloved patriotic songs as well as contemporary, popular music by each exciting act.

“In a historic venue, with beloved American Country artists, the AFE show aims to entertain U.S. military personnel across the globe and pay tribute to their service as we enter the Fourth of July holiday weekend,” said Brian Burke, AFE Marketing & Business Analyst.

The full artist lineup and schedule is available at the Heat Wave hub.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 70th year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to more than 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

For more information, schedules, and downloadable images, visit: www.armedforcesentertainment.comFacebookInstagram, Twitter or YouTube


Gregory Valdez
Roger Christian & Co.
713-516-0462
gregory@rc-co.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:37aeGlass, the new clear whiteboard, coming to ISTE 2021
PR
10:37aNEW JERSEY RESOURCES  : Natural gas recognized among the country's most trusted utilities
PU
10:36aEQUITABLE  : Bank successfully completes $150 million re-opening of Deposit Notes due September 2023
AQ
10:36aMedical Device and Technology Company Indago Announces $10 Million Financing Close and Name Change to Lazurite
BU
10:35aINTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION  : Annual report for 2020
AQ
10:35aCOUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES  : pledges £70,000 of apprenticeship funding to small businesses
PU
10:33aMITIE  : Annual Report and Accounts 2021
PU
10:33aIMPELLAM  : Monitoring productivity at work
PU
10:33aPROTECTING POLLINATORS : Our purpose drives our commitmentJodi Lee, Vice President of Marketing at ScottsMiracle-Gro, shares her insights on our Pollinator Promise commitment and how gardeners at home can help.
PU
10:32aVULCAN MINERALS INC.  : – Closes $4,500,000 Financing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO
2China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
3China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban
4Dollar slips as U.S. consumer spending stagnates
5Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire

HOT NEWS