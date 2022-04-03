Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Six dead, 12 injured in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento -police

04/03/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shooting near the Golden 1 Center arena in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -Six people were killed and 12 injured in an early-morning shooting on a Sacramento, California, street busy with revelers, and police said they were still searching for suspects with no one in custody.

"We are asking for the public's help in helping us to identify the suspects in this and provide any information they can to help us solve this," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. PT (0900 GMT), Lester said, near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and concerts take place.

Police said in a statement that they had recovered "at least" one firearm at the scene and had located 12 victims "with varying degrees of injuries."

Several blocks were cordoned off by officers and dotted with blue and red plastic cones that marked evidence. Police released no details on the ages or identities of the victims.

Family members waited outside the police lines seeking news about missing loved ones.

Among them was Pamela Harris, who said her daughter had called her at 2:15 a.m. to say that her 38-year-old son, Sergio, had been shot and killed outside a nightclub.

"She said he was dead. I just collapsed," Harris said. She said she was still waiting on official confirmation from police, adding, "I cannot leave here now until I know what's going on. I'm not going anywhere. It seems like a dream."

Community activist Berry Accius said he had rushed to the scene shortly after the shooting.

"The first thing I saw was a young lady draped in her blood and others' blood. She was just on the phone saying 'My sister is dead! My sister is dead!'" said Accius, whose Voice of the Youth leadership program is focused on gun violence prevention.

The violence occurred just blocks from the state capitol building in an area recently revitalized as an entertainment center. It shattered the welcoming atmosphere as pandemic masks started coming off in the past week and bars and restaurants began filling with people long isolated by COVID-19.

"The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said on Twitter. "Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it.

The incident comes a little more than a month after a man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life in the same city.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Nathan Frandino in Sacramento, Katharine Jackson in Washington and Barbara Goldberg in New York, writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Raissa Kasolowsky, Daniel Wallis and Marguerita Choy)

By Sharon Bernstein


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58pSix dead, 12 injured in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento -police
RE
02:51pPeru suspends some fuel taxes to fight price surge
RE
02:45pSerbians vote for president and parliament amid Ukraine war
RE
02:45pSerbians vote for president and parliament amid Ukraine war
RE
02:36pUS embassy in Kyiv calls images coming out of Bucha "horrific," vows action
RE
02:36pU.S. EMBASSY TO KYIV SAYS IN TWEET : "we can not stand quiet, the…
RE
02:33pU.s. embassy to kyiv says images coming out of bucha and other a…
RE
02:27pExplainer-How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?
RE
02:20pExplainer-How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?
RE
02:18pCosta Ricans to pick president in run-off between outsider, former leader
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UKRAINE'S MARCH EXPORTS INCLUDE 1.1 MLN T CORN, 309,000 T WH…
2Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo
3Bayer : presents positive results from first Phase 2b trial on safety o..
4Indian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal
5Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters

HOT NEWS