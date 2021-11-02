Six die, scores feared missing in Nigeria after collapse of high-rise

ABUJA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - At least six people have died in
Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos after the collapse of a
high-rise building that was under construction, the state
emergency services chief said on Tuesday.
Building collapses are frequent in Africa's most populous
country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction
materials often substandard.
State official Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said a search and
rescue effort had been launched for survivors of Monday's
incident.
"Currently all responders are on the ground as search and
rescue is ongoing," Oke-Osanyintolu said, adding that the death
toll now stood at six.
Four people were rescued alive and three more treated for
minor injuries at the scene, he said.
Witnesses say up to 100 people are missing after the luxury
residential structure crumbled, trapping workers under a pile of
rubble.
Rescue workers used excavators to sift rubble in the glare
of floodlights powered by generators as heaps of shattered
concrete and twisted metal engulfed the site where the building
once stood, as more workers watched.
President Muhammadu Buhari has called for rescue efforts to
be stepped up as emergency services, including hospitals, swing
into action.
The collapsed building was part of three towers being built
by private developer Fourscore Homes, which promised in a client
brochure to provide "a stress-free lifestyle, complete with a
hotel flair". The cheapest unit was selling for $1.2 million.
Telephone calls to numbers listed for Fourscore Homes and
the main building contractor did not ring through.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)