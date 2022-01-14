Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Six feared dead in explosion in commercial building in Ottawa

01/14/2022 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Fixes typo in 2nd paragraph to make it "unaccounted for" instead of "accounted for")

(Reuters) -Six people were feared dead after an explosion and subsequent fire at a commercial building in Ottawa, police said on Friday, as authorities searched for missing employees.

Three men were taken to the hospital after the blast Thursday afternoon in the Canadian capital's Nepean area, and authorities were searching for five others who were unaccounted for, Ottawa police said.

Police said they did not expect to find any survivors in their search for the missing four men and a woman.

One of the men taken to the hospital succumbed to their injuries, while another remained in serious but stable condition, police said, adding that the third man had been released.

CBC news reported that the site of the incident belongs to Eastway Tank Pump & Meter Ltd, a manufacturer of custom tank trucks. Reuters' phone calls to the business were not answered on Friday.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson offered condolences to the family of the deceased and support for those awaiting word on the missing. "No words can take away the stress and devastation as these people await news about their relatives and friends," he wrote on Twitter.

The city's police and fire departments were investigating the incident, along with the labor ministry, according to a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15pEmissions set to rise with global power demand - IEA
RE
12:14pCitigroup's ceo says consumer franchises in singapore, hong kong are tied to wealth franchise and expected will continue
RE
12:09pEuropean share close lower as policy tightening fears rise
RE
12:09pAlberta prioritizes oil sands' carbon storage hub, energy minister says
RE
12:08pWeak global mood hits UK shares, Cineworld marks box office recovery
RE
12:07pFed sent $107.4 billion to Treasury in 2021
RE
12:07pFTSE 100 Closes 0.3% Lower as Royal Mail, B&M Plummet
DJ
12:06pCitigroup cfo says expects card payment rates to normalize towards the back half of 2022
RE
12:06pBurned by COVID supply crunch, hospitals invest in U.S. mask-making
RE
12:06pPolish COVID advisers quit over lack of science influence on policy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slip, bond yields edge up with rate hikes in focus
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Djokovic appeal to be heard Saturday after Australia cancels visa again
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5Exclusive-U.S. bill would block defense contractors from using Chinese ..

HOT NEWS