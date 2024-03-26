Monday's attack on the Turbat base in southwestern Pakistan was the second assault by ethnic Baloch militants on a military facility in the past week.
"We escaped a huge loss," said a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office.
A Pakistan Navy spokesman said all five attackers were killed after they tried to break into the base.
One paramilitary soldier was also killed, said a military statement.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most prominent of several separatist groups in Balochistan, claimed responsibility for the assault in a statement.
The BLA has previously been involved in attacks on Pakistani and Chinese interests in the region and elsewhere.
China has invested heavily in the mineral-rich southwestern province of Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, including developing the port of Gwadar, despite a decades-long separatist insurgency.
The naval base is significant to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that also encompasses roads and energy projects and is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative.
Pakistani security forces said last week they repulsed a gun and bomb attack by the BLA militants on a complex outside Gwadar, which in which two soldiers and all eight militants were killed.
(Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
By Saleem Ahmed