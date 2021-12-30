Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Six militants, soldier killed in Indian Kashmir

12/30/2021 | 03:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - Indian security forces shot dead six militants and lost one soldier in a series of operations in disputed Kashmir on Thursday, as a crackdown against insurgent groups continues after a spate of civilian killings this year, an official said.

"Six militants, including two Pakistan nationals, have been killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Kashmir," the Kashmir valley's police chief Vijay Kumar said.

An Indian army soldier was also killed in the back-to-back gun battles that took place in southern Kashmir, Kumar said.

India has long accused Pakistan of stoking an insurgency since the 1990s in Kashmir - a Himalayan region that both nuclear-armed neighbours claim in full but control only parts of.

Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral backing for the self-determination of Kashmiri people.

Earlier this year, the disputed region witnessed a wave of civilian killings, with militants seemingly targeting non-Kashmiris, including migrant workers, and members of the minority Hindu and Sikh communities in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley. Indian forces in the heavily-militarised region responded with a widespread crackdown.

Anti-insurgency operations in federally-administered Jammu and Kashmir continue with more than 189 militants and 44 security personnel killed in Kashmir this year, according a police official.

"Forty-one civilians were killed this year as compared to last year when 33 civilians were killed in militancy related incidents," the official said, declining to be named.

(Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Alex Richardson)

By Fayaz Bukhari


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56aEU mulls arms embargo, more sanctions on Myanmar after 'appalling' violence
RE
03:55aSix militants, soldier killed in Indian Kashmir
RE
03:55aTOPNEWSGUIDE : Allied Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGYP) Benefits From Permian Recovery
AQ
03:45aSenseTime shares jump as much as 23% on debut after $740 million Hong Kong IPO
RE
03:41aSpain's annual inflation jumps to 6.7% at end of 2021, highest since 1989
RE
03:34aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.3793 per dollar, weakest such close since nov. 29
RE
03:32aSomalia's al Shabaab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 - police, residents
RE
03:32aXian battles biggest COVID-19 outbreak by a Chinese city this year
RE
03:29aSouth Africans line up to see anti-apartheid hero Tutu lie in state
RE
03:22aJ&J booster slashes Omicron hospitalizations -S.African study
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1