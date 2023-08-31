HOUSTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Six-month U.S. crude oil
futures traded
U.S. crude for delivery in April traded as low as $3.83 below crude for delivery in October, the steepest discount since Nov. 17. (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|86.56 USD
|+1.60%
|+4.38%
|-
|83.09 USD
|+2.02%
|+6.05%
|-
|457.85 PTS
|+2.31%
|+6.30%
|-
|2332.00 PTS
|+0.80%
|+2.41%
|-
