Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Six people convicted in Madagascar over plot to kill president

12/18/2021 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French President Macron meets Madagascar President Rajoelina in Paris

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - A court in Madagascar convicted six people on Friday over a plot to kill President Andry Rajoelina and handed them various sentences up to 20 years' prison with hard labour.

French-Malagasy dual national Paul Rafanoharana, who local media reported was once an adviser to the president, was handed the highest punishment in the trial for conspiring to kill https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/twenty-charged-with-plotting-kill-madagascar-president-trial-begins-2021-12-06 his former boss.

Rajoelina began a second presidential term on the Indian Ocean island in 2019.

Frenchman Philippe François, a former officer in the French military, was jailed for 10 years.

Another 14 people have been acquitted.

A high court judge in the capital Antananarivo said the six, who also included a retired Malagasy army general, were guilty of charges including plotting to overthrow the government and criminal association with a view to threatening the president's life. All had denied the charges.

Maître Willy Razafinjatovo, one of the lawyers for Rafanoharana, told Reuters he would appeal the ruling in a higher court.

"We are going to...have this trial set aside," he said.

"I am appalled. It's scandalous," another lawyer for Rafanoharana, Maître Arlette Rafanomadio, said of the ruling.

The suspects were arrested in July and August of this year, but details of the plan have not been made public.

Rajoelina, 47, first seized power in the former French colony of 26 million people in a March 2009 coup, ousting Marc Ravalomanana. He remained in control at the head of a transitional government until 2014.

(Reporting by Lova Rabary-Rakotondravony; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:17aCricket-England middle order caves in after Root-Malan resistance
RE
03:47aSpain's truck drivers call off Christmas strike
RE
03:02aNigeria's exports of Bonga crude to fall in February, programme says
RE
02:55aJapan business lobbyist backs Myanmar coup, urges investment
RE
02:52aU.S. sanctions militia leader in Central African Republic
RE
02:49aSix people convicted in Madagascar over plot to kill president
RE
02:46aNigerian OSPs, programmes emerge
RE
02:42aFrance's Macron cancels Mali trip over new COVID wave
RE
02:39aCanada's Trudeau says Omicron spike 'scary,' Ottawa to lift Africa travel ban
RE
02:37aTear gas fired at opposition supporters in Sudan's capital, witnesses say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
2China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
3Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airlin..
4Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm to win Beijing's favor, docu..
5Cricket-England middle order caves in after Root-Malan resistance

HOT NEWS