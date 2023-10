Six people implicated in Ecuador candidate murder killed in prison -officials

(Reuters) - The six people killed on Friday in a prison in Ecuador's Guayas province were all accused as suspects in the murder case of anti-corruption presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, the prisons agency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Julia Symms Cobb; Editing by David Alire Garcia)