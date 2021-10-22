Sixpoint Partners : Announces Successful Close of Continuation Fund for CREO Capital Partners

Sixpoint Partners (“Sixpoint”), a leading global advisor serving the middle-market private equity industry, announced today the successful closing of CREO Capital Partners V, L.P., a continuation fund for private equity sponsor CREO Capital Partners (“CREO”).

CREO targets investments in middle-market companies in the food sector across the branded products, private label, contract manufacturing, and logistics segments. The continuation fund enables CREO and several limited partners to extend their ownership of portfolio company Flagship Food Group (“FFG”), a conglomerate of leading food brands, including 505 Southwestern®, La Tortilla Factory® and TJ Farms®. FFG exhibited a strong trajectory beyond the traditional private equity hold period, and this recapitalization enables CREO to continue to accelerate growth and drive shareholder value.

Sixpoint was engaged by CREO to advise on the secondary process and associated fundraise, providing liquidity to existing investors who desired it, while securing additional capital to support growth initiatives at FFG. BlackRock’s Secondaries and Liquidity Solutions group (“BlackRock”) led the transaction with a significant capital commitment to the continuation fund.

“It’s a distinct pleasure to work with managers like CREO that possess true sector expertise and a track record of success. I’m proud of the process our team ran and the successful outcome we achieved for CREO,” said Shawn Schestag, Partner and Head of Sixpoint’s Capital Solutions group.

“We’d like to thank and express our appreciation to both our new and existing investors. Together, we look forward to a bright future of continued growth for Flagship Food Group,” added Rob Holland, Founding Partner of CREO.

About Sixpoint Partners

Sixpoint Partners is a leading global investment bank focused on delivering strategic advisory and fundraising solutions for the middle-market private equity industry. The firm’s core areas of focus include (i) primary fund placement and strategic advisory, (ii) secondaries advisory and (iii) co-investment placement across a wide range of industries, strategies, and geographies. Sixpoint Partners has a reputation for its direct, results-driven style and for delivering innovative solutions to complex problems in order to create long-term value for clients. Sixpoint is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, and London. Investment banking and other advisory activities are provided by Sixpoint Partners LLC (“Sixpoint”) a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.sixpointpartners.com.

About CREO Capital Partners

CREO Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the food industry. Since 2005, CREO has made 20 investments across multiple sub-sectors within food in the US and UK. The Firm’s dedication to one industry has been key to its success. CREO is based near Denver, Colorado, and is comprised of a dedicated team of professionals with experience in investment banking, private equity, and operations. For more information, please visit www.creocapitalpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005059/en/