Sixth Street : Welcomes R. Martin Chavez as Vice Chairman and Partner

Sixth Street, a global investment firm with over $50 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce that R. Martin Chavez, Ph.D., has joined the firm as Vice Chairman and Partner.

In this new role, Mr. Chavez will help lead strategic initiatives across Sixth Street, including the build of the firm’s digital capabilities alongside Chief Information Officer Adam Korn and the Sixth Street Technology team. As a member of the Stanford School of Medicine Board of Fellows and an experienced advisor to leading life-sciences companies, he will also develop software and AI-related themes with the Sixth Street Healthcare and Life Sciences group.

Mr. Chavez joins Sixth Street having previously served as Chief Information Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Goldman Sachs. He initially became a Senior Advisor to Sixth Street in January 2021 to provide his expert perspective on the intersection of Wall Street, Washington, DC, and Silicon Valley.

Alan Waxman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sixth Street, said, “We are excited to welcome Marty full time to the Sixth Street team. Marty’s combination of skill, experience, and character strengthens our organization and increases our ability to partner with the world’s leading companies and management teams. We look forward to Marty helping us continue to create a dynamic and versatile investment business for the long term.”

Mr. Chavez said, “The creative energy the Sixth Street team brings to everything they do gives me tremendous confidence in what we are capable of building together. In addition to the development of our engineering environment, I look forward to contributing my passion for converging the life sciences and software as we explore more opportunities to work with companies delivering solutions for our most pressing health challenges.”

Mr. Chavez started in his new role on May 1, 2021.

Additional Background on R. Martin Chavez

Mr. Chavez currently serves as President of the Board of Overseers of Harvard University. He also serves on the fiduciary or advisory boards of Cambrian, Earli, Grupo Santander, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Recursion Pharma, Stanford Medicine, and the Stanford Center on Longevity. He is among the most senior Latinos in finance, as well as among the most senior openly gay executives.

Prior to joining Sixth Street, Mr. Chavez served in a variety of senior roles at Goldman Sachs, including Chief Information Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and global co-head of the firm’s Securities Division. Mr. Chavez was also a partner and member of the Goldman Sachs Management Committee. Mr. Chavez was one of the first developers of SecDB, an early platform that transformed the trading business into a software business. He retired from the firm in 2019.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Chavez was the CEO and co-founder of Kiodex, and Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Quorum Software Systems.

He holds an A.B. magna cum laude in Biochemical Sciences and an S.M. in Computer Science from Harvard, and a Ph.D. in Medical Information Sciences from Stanford.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $50 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street operates nine diversified, collaborative investment platforms: TAO, Growth, Specialty Lending, Fundamental Strategies, Infrastructure, Opportunities, Insurance, Agriculture, and Credit Market Strategies. Select current and past representative Sixth Street investments include Airbnb, AvidXchange, Caris Life Sciences, Kyriba, Nektar Therapeutics, Legends, Spotify, and Talcott Resolution. Our long-term oriented, highly flexible capital base and "One Team" cultural philosophy allow us to invest thematically across sectors, geographies, and asset classes. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 320 team members including over 145 investment professionals operating from nine locations around the world. For more information, visit www.sixthstreet.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

