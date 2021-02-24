Sixth director resigns from Texas power grid operator ERCOT -chair

Feb 24 (Reuters) - A sixth member of the board of the
Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power
grid operator, resigned in the wake of a massive failure of the
state's power network.
Randal Miller, who represented independent retail power
providers, resigned late Tuesday, board Chairman Sally Tanberg
said on Wednesday. The disclosure came at the start of the first
meeting of directors since outages that left millions without
power, heat and water for days last week.
Tanberg, ERCOT's vice chairman and three other directors,
all of whom live outside of Texas, submitted their resignations
effective after the Wednesday meeting. Directors have been
widely criticized for their handling of the outage and for not
living in the state.
She defended the operator's responses, saying ERCOT staff
"worked tirelessly" to manage power available while
acknowledging the anger and pain from up to 4.2 million Texans
who suffered during the outages.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier called for resignations.
The state's investigation will "uncover the full picture of what
went wrong" and ensure it is not repeated, he said in a
statement on Tuesday.
