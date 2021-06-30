Log in
Siyata Mobile Receives USD $1.6 Million in First Responder Purchase Orders

06/30/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, today announces it has received purchase orders from various First Responder and Enterprise customers that together total USD $1.6 million. These purchase orders are for multiple Siyata devices, including the Uniden® UV350, the Company’s flagship device, the Uniden® UV350 Desktop Dispatch Unit (DDU), and the Uniden® UR5 and UR7, the Company’s rugged Push-To-Talk handsets.

“We believe that these sales are further signs that demand is rebounding for our Uniden® UV350 and rugged handheld devices,” stated Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile. “2020 was a challenging year for Siyata due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are therefore very pleased to see demand in these various markets rebound and believe this trend will continue throughout 2021 as the Push-to-Talk over cellular market continues to grow.”

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness, and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak, and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTA” and its warrants under “SYTAW”.

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:
SIYATA MOBILE INC.
Marc Seelenfreund
CEO

Investor Relations (Canada):
Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
SYTA@kincommunications.com

Investor Relations (United States)
CORE IR
516-222-2560
SYTA@coreir.com

Sales:
Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales
Siyata Mobile Inc.
416-892-1823
glenn@siyata.net

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Siyata is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its belief that these sales are further signs that demand is rebounding for its Uniden® UV350 and handheld devices and the belief these trends will continue in 2021. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Siyata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.


HOT NEWS