Skill or chance: India panel calls for regulatory body, new law for online gaming

NEW DELHI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India should create a
regulatory body to classify online games as based on skill or
chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats and take a
stricter stance on gambling websites, a government panel said in
a report seen by Reuters.
The panel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top officials
has for months been drafting regulations for the country's
online gaming sector, where foreign investors such as Tiger
Global and Sequoia Capital have backed gaming startups Dream11
and Mobile Premier League, hugely popular for fantasy cricket.
The much-awaited report is seen as shaping the future of the
mobile gaming industry in India, estimated to reach $5 billion
by 2025, from $1.5 billion this year. It comes amid rising
concerns over games causing addiction and "inconsistent state
laws" disrupting business.
Simply defining games has been contentious. India's Supreme
Court says the card game rummy and certain fantasy games are
skill-based and legal, but at least one state court classified
games such as poker as chance-based, or akin to gambling, which
is banned in most states.
In its confidential draft report dated Aug. 31, the panel of
government officials calls for creation of a new regulatory body
under India's IT ministry to determine which online games
qualify as games of skill, then "seek compliances and
enforcement."
To streamline the legal framework, the 108-page report says
India needs a new federal online gaming law, which will provide
regulatory flexibility "with punishment provisions, along with
blocking powers, for the government against prohibited gaming
formats".
Though the panel considered only online skill games, and not
gambling, which is handled by states, it noted that many
offshore betting and gambling websites that are illegal in India
have become popular among Indian users. The new legal framework
would apply to both free and pay-to-play skill games.
"On the aspect of prohibiting games of chance (e.g. gambling
websites or apps) being played online, the proposed Digital
India Act can include it in the list of prohibited user harms
that will not be permitted," the report stated.
A senior government source said that although the federal
government could classify chance-based games as harmful, it
would let states make the final call on whether to allow
gambling.
The report noted that state governments already find it
"difficult to implement and monitor geo-fencing measures" to
ensure that no user in their region is accessing an illegal
forms of gambling or gaming.
The IT ministry will finalise the report after receiving
further comments from panel members, who are some of Modi's top
bureaucrats, including the heads of the revenue and sports
ministries. It will then be sent to the cabinet secretariat for
approval, though there is no timeline for finalisation.
The IT Ministry did not respond to Reuters queries. The
panel members did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
ADDICTION MEASURES
A senior gaming industry executive said the recommendation
that a regulatory body evaluate different formats of online
games could raise entry barriers for new players and increase
scrutiny of companies' current offerings.
Still, the executive said, new regulations will bring
"regulatory clarity, certainty and investments for the sector."
The executive declined to be named because of the sensitivity of
the matter.
A 2020 report by Indian trade group FICCI and consulting
firm EY stated that of 65 billion Indian rupees ($817 million)
garnered by online gaming industry the previous year,
transaction-based gaming, including real-money, contributed 71%,
or 46 billion rupees.
Endorsements by top Indian cricketers and other marketing
efforts have boosted appeal and investor interest of real money
gaming apps. Dream11 commands a valuation of $8 billion, while
Mobile Premier League is valued at $2.5 billion, PitchBook data
shows. By 2021, there were 95 million paying gamers in India.
The government report noted that proliferation of such games
among the youth had led to addiction that often caused financial
losses, with some reported cases of suicides.
The report calls for laws and rules to include so-called
"de-addiction measures" such as periodic warnings and advisories
and fixing deposit and withdrawal limits. It also calls for
"responsible advertising".
For online games such as fantasy cricket on Dream11, paid
contests remain the popular attraction. Users can create their
teams by paying as little as 14 rupees (17 U.S. cents), with a
total prize pool of 7 million rupees ($88,000) up for grabs by
winners. The top ranking performer can take home 275,000 rupees
($3,462).
After receiving suggestions from India's revenue department,
the government panel stated that online gaming companies should
be required to report any "suspicious transactions" to the
government's Financial Intelligence Unit.
