Skincare Products Market to Grow By $ 50.04 billion in 2021, Beiersdorf AG and CHANEL Ltd. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast|Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the skincare products market and it is poised to grow by $ 50.04 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the skincare products market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Rising demand for multifunctional skincare products is a major trend driving the growth of the market



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 6% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 50.04 billion



Who are the top players in the market?

Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group, are some of the major market participants.



What is the key market driver?

The growing adoption of home salon and spa services is one of the major factors driving the market



How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 47% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of the home salon and spa services will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this skincare products market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Skincare Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Skincare Products Market is segmented as below:

Product Face Skincare Products Body Skincare Products

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Skincare Products Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The skincare products market report covers the following areas:

Skincare Products Market Size

Skincare Products Market Trends

Skincare Products Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for multifunctional skincare products as one of the prime reasons driving the skincare products market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Skincare Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist skincare products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the skincare products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the skincare products market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of skincare products market vendors

