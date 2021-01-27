Log in
Skincare Products Market to Grow By $ 50.04 billion in 2021, Beiersdorf AG and CHANEL Ltd. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast|Technavio

01/27/2021 | 02:44pm EST

01/27/2021 | 02:44pm EST
Technavio has been monitoring the skincare products market and it is poised to grow by $ 50.04 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005857/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Skincare Products Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the skincare products market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Rising demand for multifunctional skincare products is a major trend driving the growth of the market
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market will accelerate at a CAGR of about 6% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 50.04 billion
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group, are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The growing adoption of home salon and spa services is one of the major factors driving the market
  • How big is the APAC market?
    The APAC region will contribute 47% of the market share

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

  • Bath Mats Market in US by Application - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The bath mats market size in US has the potential to grow by USD 25.31 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.28%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
  • Superfood Powders Market in UK by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The superfood powders market size in UK has the potential to grow by USD 170.86 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of the home salon and spa services will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this skincare products market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Skincare Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Skincare Products Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Face Skincare Products
    • Body Skincare Products
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41014

Skincare Products Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The skincare products market report covers the following areas:

  • Skincare Products Market Size
  • Skincare Products Market Trends
  • Skincare Products Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for multifunctional skincare products as one of the prime reasons driving the skincare products market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Skincare Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist skincare products market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the skincare products market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the skincare products market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of skincare products market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Face skincare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Body skincare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Product specifications

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product specifications
  • Skin brightening products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Anti-aging skincare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Sun protection products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Moisturizers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product specifications

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • CHANEL Ltd.
  • Groupe Clarins
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • LOreal SA
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Revlon Consumer Products Corp.
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies
  • Unilever PLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
