Skingsley: Adapting to new conditions - monetary policy freedom with responsibility

'The conditions for monetary policy change over time and the tools therefore need to be updated in line with these changes, so that we retain the capacity to manage future crises,' continued Ms Skingsley. She went on to say that our strong independence entails freedom with responsibility, and that the Riksbank has over the years worked to increase openness with regard to monetary policy. It is no coincidence that the international trend of increased independence among central banks has gone hand in hand with increased transparency and clarity, said Ms Skingsley. Attachments Original document

