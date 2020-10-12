Sklar Kirsh Adds Insolvency Counsel Lovee Sarenas to Bankruptcy Practice

Sklar Kirsh LLP boosted its Bankruptcy practice today with the addition of Senior Counsel Lovee Sarenas, an insolvency lawyer, solution seeker, and upper-division bankruptcy law professor at Southwestern Law School, where she obtained her J.D.

Sarenas focuses on mid-market business reorganizations and trustee representation, representing corporate and individual debtors in a wide array of industries, institutional banks and creditors, committees of unsecured creditors, turnaround professionals and fiduciaries in chapter 7 liquidations and chapter 11 reorganizations cases, out-of-court workouts, and corporate wind downs.

“Being familiar with Lovee and the caliber of her practice over the last two decades assured us she would be an incredible asset to the team,” said Sklar Kirsh Founding Partner Jeffrey A. Sklar, who chairs the firm’s Corporate practice.

Sarenas, who most recently practiced at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, will work closely with Sklar Kirsh Partner Robbin Itkin, a Chambers USA-ranked restructuring specialist, and senior bankruptcy practitioners Ian Landberg and Kelly Frazier. The group’s expansion enables the firm to undertake even more complex and sophisticated bankruptcy and insolvency matters.

“Lovee prioritizes the development of cost-effective and efficient solutions for any client’s financial situation, making her a natural fit for our bankruptcy team,” said Sklar.

Sarenas is the first Filipino-American to have served as a judicial clerk for two bankruptcy judges: the Honorable Ellen A. Carroll (ret.) and the Honorable Richard M. Neiter (ret.). A member of the USC Gould School of Law adjunct faculty teaching international LLM students, Sarenas received her Bachelor’s degree cum laude from the University of the Philippines.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law, as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

