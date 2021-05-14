Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Skout's Honor Adds Flea & Tick Collection to its Growing Product Family

05/14/2021 | 07:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oceanside, CA, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skout’s Honor, the award-winning pet specialty brand best known for its environmentally and socially-conscious cleaning, grooming and wellness products announced today a new line of Natural Flea & Tick products for the pet specialty industry, offering a powerful and safe way to protect pets and their households against fleas, ticks and mosquitoes. 

The new line includes a Flea + Tick Shampoo, Dog + Home Spray and Yard Spray to help pet parents effectively rid of pests naturally. Powered with natural peppermint and cedarwood oils, the collection is easy to use and offers long-lasting results to kill fleas, ticks and repel mosquitos, while remaining safe for your pets, home and yard.

Skout’s Honor’s new Flea & Tick Collection is available now through distributor partners and pet specialty retailers nationwide, as well as online at SkoutsHonor.com. 

  • Flea+Tick Shampoo - A safe and effective formula that naturally cleanses and protects against pests, leaving pets feeling fresh and clean. (MSRP: $19.99, 16oz) 
  • Flea+Tick Dog+Home Spray - Safe for carpets, upholstery and topical use on pets. (MSRP: $19.99, 28oz)
  • Flea+Tick Yard Spray - Naturally protect your yard and outdoor spaces from the fence line to the front door. Attach directly to hose for maximum coverage. (MSRP: $34.99, 32oz)

“All of our products - in every category - are known for their ability to bring powerful, effective and safe solutions to the most common problems faced by pet parents everyday,” said Jenny Gilcrest, VP Marketing for Skout’s Honor. “The addition of our Natural Flea & Tick collection is an exciting extension of that promise - we’re proud to offer yet another way to support pets and their families in leading happier, healthier lives!” 

Buy a bottle, feed an animal. Every bottle sold donates a day’s worth of food to an animal in need (Skout’s Paw Pledge).

These products are currently available through all of Skout’s Honor’s US distribution partners, including VSI, UPP, S&S, PET FOOD EXPERTS, NELSON WHOLESALE, ADMC, VAN DEN BOSCH, BURLO, SOUTHEAST PETS, SOUTHERN STATES, LADS and NAN.  For sales and distribution opportunities, please contact Shannan Morlas at shannan@skoutshonor.com.


About Skout’s Honor

Skout’s Honor is an award-winning company based in Oceanside, Calif. that offers everyday pet essentials including stain and odor, grooming, wellness, training and flea & tick solutions.  Founded by a team of animal lovers and proud pet owners, the company created its “Skout’s Paw Pledge,” and donates a day’s worth of food for a shelter animal in need with every product sold. For more information on the products and for specific retailers, please visit SkoutsHonor.com.

###

Attachments


Tommy Shankland
Skout's Honor
8155317695
tommy@skoutshonor.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aSANTANDER  : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07:16aU.S. OIL & GAS PLC  : - Rematerialisation of Share Certificates
PR
07:15aUganda sees growth climbing to 4.3%, debt surging to 51.9% of GDP
RE
07:15aEQT ()  : successfully completes a EUR 500,000,000 sustainability-linked bond with 10 year maturity and 0.875 percent coupon
AQ
07:15aENTRA  : Initiation of share buyback in connection with share savings plan for employees
AQ
07:14aHEALTH DISCOVERY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:13aBIO-PATH HOLDINGS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:12aADVANZ PHARMA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:12aGREAT ELM : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:11aPARALLEL  : Announces Sale-Leaseback Transaction in Pennsylvania with Innovative Industrial Properties for Approximately $68 Million
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move
2Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Musk tweets, dogecoin leaps and bitcoin retreats
5World stocks up, dollar dips as Fed officials calm inflation fears

HOT NEWS