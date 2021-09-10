Log in
Skout's Honor Scales its Probiotic Grooming Services Program at Groom Expo 2021

09/10/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
HERSHEY, PA, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skout’s Honor, the award-winning pet essentials brand known for Natural Cleaning, Probiotic Grooming & Wellness, Training and Flea + Tick Solutions, today announced a new partnership with GROOMER’S CHOICE, a leading distributor of professional grooming supplies, tools and products for groomers and retailers.  


Skout’s Honor’s groundbreaking Probiotic Grooming line originally launched in 2016 in the pet specialty industry and has since experienced explosive growth with a following from industry professionals, pet specialty business owners, retailers, professional groomers, veterinarians and pet parents for it’s natural and preventative approach to pets’ skin health. Skout’s patent-pending and scientifically-proven probiotic technology is the only natural, non-medicated alternative to traditional treatments like steroids and antibiotics, designed to support and promote pets’ skin health.  


The ramp up in production and launch of Skout’s Probiotic products for Grooming Professionals and Service providers will accommodate the many business owners who are looking to match the quality of product to their quality of service. “It comes down to supply and demand. Having a small grooming production line for this category didn't make sense for us anymore. We’ve ramped up everywhere - from manufacturing to sourcing of components, and now have the sales distribution we need with Groomer’s Choice to take this to the next level,” said Shannan Morlas, VP of Sales at Skout’s Honor.


Skout’s Honor’s Probiotic Grooming Solutions (Shampoos, Conditioners, Detanglers, Deodorizer Sprays and other essentials) are available from Groomer’s Choice or directly via Skout’s Honor Direct. Inventory will be heavily monitored to assure grooming businesses and services have what they need, when they need it. For more information on items available please reach out to sales@skoutshonor.com 



About Skout’s Honor


Skout’s Honor is an environmentally and socially conscious company curating products to make life better for pet’s and their people. With Natural Cleaning, Probiotic Grooming & Wellness, Preventive/Training and Flea + Tick solutions. Founded in California in 2015 by a team of dedicated individuals who share a common love for pets and a passion for making a positive difference in the world. Today, we are proud to be an award-winning brand in the pet specialty industry that has become known for a growing collection of products that are truly life-changing for pets and the people who love them. For more information please visit www.skoutshonor.com


### 


Tommy Shankland
Skout's Honor
8778050399
tommy@skoutshonor.com

