Skout's Honor named one of Rover.com's “2021 Best Pet-Friendly Companies”

Leading pet lifestyle brand recognized by the world’s largest five-star pet sitting and dog walking company for their efforts in supporting both pets and pet parents at the office

Oceanside, Calif, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skout’s Honor, a leader in environmentally and socially conscious pet essentials, is pleased to announce its inclusion in Rover.com’s annual list of “Best Pet-Friendly Companies.” Skout Honor is thrilled to be recognized by an organization such as Rover.com, that is designed to provide support to furry friends and the parents who love them.





Skout’s Honor is located in the heart of Oceanside, Calif. and is committed to enhancing their employees' experience through a pet-friendly atmosphere. The 55,000 square foot facility and distribution center features a dog park and dog run, complete with a red fire hydrant, alongside an endless supply of dog food, treats and water for Skout’s Honor teammates to utilize during their work day. Additionally, the company offers regular access to their line of pet-friendly, plant-powered cleaning solutions to ensure the safety and comfort of any pet visitor to the Southern California headquarters. With the understanding that support for pets is a 24/7 responsibility, the brand also provides all company members with an ongoing supply of their life-changing natural cleaning products and an array of proprietary topical probiotic grooming and wellness essentials customized to the exact needs of each employees’ pets.





“While Skout’s Honor remains committed to enhancing the lives of pets through life-changing pet essentials, our efforts to provide TLC to our furry friends does not stop at our product line,” said Skout’s Honor’s Vice President of Marketing, Jenny Gilcrest. “As a company founded by pet parents, we understand that being able to bring your pet to the office is an important ‘perk’ that goes a long way to support employee morale - while also adding an extra element of fun to the work environment. Our facility not only welcomes, but celebrates pets as a true extension of our team. We are proud to be recognized by Rover.com who, like Skout’s Honor, is devoted to supporting the pet parents every day.”

Looking to continue to support the community of pet parents, Skout’s Honor also provides a platform for outside companies looking to create a pet-friendly environment. Employers are encouraged to visit the dedicated submission form for an opportunity to receive a supply of sponsored pet essentials designed to make any office cleaner, safer, and healthier for employees and their pets.





For more information on Skout’s Honor’s life-changing pet essentials, please email Skoutshonor@thebrandamp.com. Further information on Skout’s Honor can be found on its website at www.skoutshonor.com.





Media Contact:

The Brand Amp

(323) 443-4691

Skoutshonor@thebrandamp.com





About Skout’s Honor

Skout’s Honor is an environmentally and socially conscious company curating products to make life better for pet’s and their people. With Natural Cleaning, Probiotic Grooming & Wellness, Preventive/Training and Flea + Tick solutions. Founded in California in 2015 by a team of dedicated individuals who share a common love for pets and a passion for making a positive difference in the world. Today, we are proud to be an award-winning brand in the pet specialty industry that has become known for a growing collection of products that are truly life-changing for pets and the people who love them. For more information please visit www.skoutshonor.com

Attachments