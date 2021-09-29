Sky Wellness Announced as WINNER in Convenience Store News & Petroleum 2021 Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSP Magazine has announced Sky Wellness' CBDaF! CBD Gummies 8 Pack with 160mg of pure CBD winner in their 18th annual Retailer Choice Best New Products Awards Program. The brand was voted as a top innovative product with a successful launch in the CBD/Hemp-Edible category. All nominees were new products introduced to c-stores between June 1, 2020, and June 1, 2021, representing some of the current hottest trends in c-stores and retailing, including cannabidiol (CBD), grab-and-go, the evolution of beer and spicy foods. This year, the CSP contest presented three CBD categories in total, up from one in 2019 and 2020, pointing to the market sector's growth and increasing popularity.



The winning product - CBDaF! CBD Gummies 8 Pack with 160mg of CBD – is a THC-free, CBD gummy that has been developed and tested for safety and taste. CBDaF! CBD Gummies also are available in 2 pack and 30ct bottles for those who need a little extra CBD. Also, they are formulated for Ultimate Chill; come in assorted tropical and berry fruit flavors, and are 3rd party lab tested, vegan, gluten free, fat free, made from USA-grown hemp, and manufactured in the USA. The product is legal in all 50 states per the 2018 Farm Bill.* The full assortment of products by CBDaF! - edibles, topicals, oils, vapes & skincare – are available online at skywellness.com, at nearly 1,400 convenience and specialty locations nationwide, and 14 eCommerce sites and marketplaces.

“Sky Wellness is pleased to have its CBDaF! gummy products recognized by c-store retail partners across the US,” said Thom Brodeur, CEO of Sky Wellness. “Our commitment to product quality, consumer and associate education and marketing that speaks to new and veteran CBD users alike, is helping us differentiate in a crowded market. Our commitment to being the feelings and flavors CBD company is gaining traction with the c-store channel and consumer, and we’re grateful and humbled by this recognition.”

All nominees of the contest were proposed by c-store industry members and identified as finalists by the editors of CSPDailyNews.com and CStoreProductsOnline.com. Thousands of c-store retailers reviewed hundreds of nominees and voted for the winners among 22 product categories with quite a diverse group of winners. Sky Wellness is honored to be announced as a winner among many long-standing and innovative brands in this contest, and thanks to all that voted in support.

Awards to the contest winners will be given during the NACS Show in Chicago in October.

Earlier this year, Sky Wellness was recognized by CSP as one of the fastest-growing challenger brands in the CBD category.

*CBDaF! Gummies analysis registered THC as non-detectable using 3rd party laboratories, meaning 0.0% THC is detected in the product and is below the federal legal limit of 0.3%.

About Sky Wellness

Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness, CBDaF! D Oh Gee, EquineX and RipD, the company makes, markets and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make life… feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and at nearly 1,400 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2021, Sky 'Wellness' portfolio of CBD brands will be available in 4,000 c-store, Grocery, Drug, and specialty retail locations across the United States and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD eCommerce sites and marketplaces.

