SkyBitz Launches Fast, Intuitive BI Portal for Remote Tank Monitoring and Dispatch

New portal makes every second count for distributors to optimize tank inventories and deliveries

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBitz, a leader in industrial IoT telematics solutions, announces the launch of a new User Interface (UI) for SmartTank, a real-time wireless tank monitoring system that enables private fleet operators, wholesalers, and distributor companies to proactively manage inventories and maximize delivery efficiencies.



The new SmartTank portal is comprehensive, fast, and responsive with new data visualizations and automated workflows that make every second count for users. The new UI presents key indicators and market insights in an interactive Business Intelligence (BI) dashboard with a visual snapshot of critical information that includes low-level tanks, demand forecasts and delivery efficiencies by customer and geographical areas.

By utilizing the new UI, SkyBitz tank monitoring customers can focus on actionable data to improve delivery efficiencies and customer service, resulting in higher profitability.

SkyBitz SmartTank utilizes robust, highly accurate wireless tank sensors with ubiquitous 4G LTE cellular or satellite coverage for tanks in the field, bulk storage tanks, and tanks below ground. The sensors deliver real-time visibility of tank fill levels, inventory usage data, product temperatures and other insights to the SkyBitz SmartTank portal.

“Petroleum and petrochemical supply chains are going through an unusually turbulent period of high demand and product shortages exacerbated by a limited labor force,” said Anton Albrand, Vice President of Sales, SkyBitz. “The launch of the new SmartTank portal comes at a perfect time. Distributors can be part of the solution by using valuable insights and digital workflows to proactively manage their workforce and inventories, thereby maximizing delivery efficiencies.”

SkyBitz also offers a companion mobile app for the SmartTank portal. Distributors can customize their SmartTank portal and mobile app with their own logo and custom colors. By logging in, customers have real-time visibility of tank levels, inventory usage history and other data, including the status and location of deliveries.

The new SmartTank UI comes on the heels of SkyBitz launching a new SmartTank Dispatch platform. The turnkey Software as a Service comes with a suite of workflow automation tools for distributors.

SmartTank Dispatch uniquely combines accurate tank readings and forecasting feeds from the SmartTank wireless tank monitoring system with automated order generation, delivery scheduling and route planning. Once delivered, SmartTank Dispatch can auto complete and reconcile gallons ordered with gallons delivered using real-time tank fill status updates.

About SkyBitz

SkyBitz, Inc. is the leader in commercial telematics for transportation and logistics, oil and gas, and industrial markets. Our asset tracking and monitoring solutions deliver precise, real-time data and analytics to customers from purpose-built, smart IoT sensors that enable optimal decision making and automate workflows associated with trailer assets, containers, and tank inventories. SkyBitz Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME), a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $4.8 billion.

For more information, visit www.skybitz.com