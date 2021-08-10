SkyBitz Launches SmartTank Dispatch Solution for Distributors

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBitz, a leader in industrial IoT telematics solutions, announces the launch of SmartTank Dispatch, a software-as-a-service platform for petroleum and chemical distributors that uniquely blends real-time telemetry data with order management, delivery route sequencing and back-office automation in a single platform.



The release of SmartTank Dispatch comes during a period of accelerated growth for SkyBitz in the Remote Tank Monitoring market. A first-of-its kind combined solution, and provided exclusively by SkyBitz, the platform utilizes real-time telemetry data from SkyBitz SmartTank monitoring sensors and inventory forecasting algorithms to automatically generate orders and initiate optimal delivery route plans.

By combining real-time tank level inventory visibility with comprehensive planning and dispatching, SkyBitz has developed a powerful automation platform that eliminates errors and unnecessary stops for distributors. The platform enables distributors to manage customer will-call orders and keep-full arrangements with higher levels of productivity and profitability by maximizing route density.

“Current industry averages run around 40% delivery efficiency for distributor networks with unmonitored or un-forecasted tanks. Customers who deploy the SkyBitz SmartTank Dispatch solution are able to comfortably achieve 75% delivery efficiency without the risk of runouts and emergency deliveries,” said Anton Albrand, Division Vice President, SkyBitz. “The combination of SmartTank monitoring and SmartTank Dispatch is a big differentiator in the market – a ‘one-two punch’ in terms creating rapid value for our customers.”

As a turnkey solution, SmartTank Dispatch can be deployed quickly at scale to decrease labor costs and drive workflow automation in distributors’ service networks. The onboarding process for distributors is seamless. A simple step-by-step process can be completed through integration with back-office systems to import and synchronize required information.

Optimized delivery orders from SmartTank Dispatch can be printed or sent to assigned drivers electronically via a mobile dispatch application, which also captures critical arrival, departure and related delivery updates at each stop.

About SkyBitz

SkyBitz provides real-time tank monitoring solutions that improve operational workflow and increase route efficiency. With applications designed to aggregate data from tanks of all shapes and sizes, our robust software was designed for customers across multiple industries including gas, water, chemical, and petroleum. With SkyBitz solutions, you can achieve operational efficiency and increase profit margins. SkyBitz Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $4.8 billion.

Contact Name: Caroline Lyle

Email: caroline@viragomarketing.com

Phone Number: 205-821-1438