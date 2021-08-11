Log in
SkyPoint FCU Deepens Its Commitment to Families and Communities Across the DMV

08/11/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Upcoming programs around the area prepare residents to go back to school with confidence.

SkyPoint Federal Credit Union (SkyPoint), a premier, member-owned financial institution, continues to deepen its commitment to supporting local families with several upcoming back to school events. This news comes as another way SkyPoint is delivering on its mission to provide financial services and education programs to set members up for long-term success.

SkyPoint recently hired Audra Pettus as Director of Community Relations to head these events and build its relationships with community partners, special interest groups, and non-profit organizations.

“Our passion lies in helping communities grow by connecting individuals, families, and businesses,” Audra Pettus said. “These initial two outreach programs will help students and families prepare for a new school year as we continue to heal from the pandemic.”

  • Back-To-School Bonanza!, August 22, 2021 – SkyPoint, MedStar Family Choice, and the Montgomery County Police Department (MCP) partnered for this event that will be hosted at YMCA-Bethesda. Pre-filled backpacks and box lunches will be distributed and financial/wellness sessions will be held. MCP will provide career information and public safety/first aid tips.

SkyPoint’s Community Outreach Programs extend to all areas they serve, including Montgomery and Frederick County, Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia. SkyPoint’s Juntos Avanzamos designation and their Community Development Financial Institution certification highlight their deep commitment to generate economic growth in mid to lower-income communities.

“We look forward to reaching members of our community in new ways and helping them lead their lives with financial independence,” said Jim Norris, CEO of SkyPoint.

Pettus brings 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. Pettus earned her Master of Arts in Strategic Communications from American University and her undergraduate degree from Howard University.

About SkyPoint Federal Credit Union (SkyPoint)

SkyPoint is one of the premier financial institutions serving Montgomery County, MD; Frederick County, MD; Arlington County, VA; Alexandria and Falls Church, VA; and the District of Columbia. They offer a wide array of financial services through their member-owned structure, supported by the best technology. To learn more, visit www.skypointfcu.org.


