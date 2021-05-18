Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SkyPoint FCU Introduces Pathway Loan to Support Families During Immigration Process

05/18/2021 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The unsecured loan is part of SkyPoint’s community impact initiative to ‘Make Banking Simple’ in underserved communities.

SkyPoint Federal Credit Union (SkyPoint), a premier, member-owned financial institution, announces their new Pathway Loan that helps immigrant individuals and families more easily manage government expenses related to the immigration process. This unsecured loan offers a low fixed interest rate, repayment terms up to 36 months and loan amounts up to $4,000; $1,255 per immigration application. All that is required is a photo ID, and verification of address and income. Complimentary financial education and credit counseling are also included as part of the application process.

"We designed the Pathway Loan to provide a simple solution for our community members during a very important and exciting time in their lives,” said Sue Hoefs, SkyPoint's Director of Lending. “We are very proud of this new program that fully supports our community impact initiatives.”

SkyPoint is the only Juntos Avanzamos credit union in Maryland and Virginia, showing their deep commitment to serving Spanish-speaking people regardless of immigration status. Juntos Avanzamos credit unions council members on how to navigate the U.S. financial system and provide safe, affordable financial services. This designation also certifies that SkyPoint’s employees, website and service applications are fully bilingual.

"This new loan builds on our commitment to ‘make banking simple’,” said Jim Norris, CEO of SkyPoint. “We want to alleviate the financial stress families encounter during the daunting immigration process, which, we believe, should never be cost prohibitive.”

Additionally, SkyPoint is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). As part of the federal grants SkyPoint has earned, it has committed to serving unbanked and underbanked populations within its field of membership, which often includes immigrant families. This certification enables SkyPoint to offer tailored resources and innovative programs to generate economic growth in mid to lower-income communities.

About SkyPoint Federal Credit Union (SkyPoint)

SkyPoint is one of the premier financial institutions serving Montgomery County, MD; Frederick County, MD; Arlington County, VA; Alexandria and Falls Church, VA; and the District of Columbia. We strive to offer our members a wide array of financial services, supported by the best technology, and offering great value through our member-owned structure. To learn more visit www.skypointfcu.org.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:41pPRESS RELEASE  : ElringKlinger: high turnout at second virtual Annual General Meeting
DJ
02:41pELRINGKLINGER : high turnout at second virtual Annual General Meeting
EQ
02:41pICON SOURCE  : Closes $1.6 Million Funding Round to Serve Emerging College Market
BU
02:40pFrench broadcasters close ranks with anti-Netflix merger
RE
02:40pLOCKHEED MARTIN  : Names New Leader For Fighter Program
AQ
02:40pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Future Digital Economy Is Led by AI… But Human Is Still the One Steering
PU
02:40pOPEN TEXT  : OpenText World Asia Pacific 2021–Grow with OpenText
PU
02:39pCanadian dollar notches highest since 2015 as greenback slides
RE
02:39pSIEMENS  : Teollisuuden Voima Oyj - The terms of the OL3 EPR project completion have been agreed
AQ
02:39pROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N  : Boskalis update share buyback
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
3NEVADA COPPER CORP. : Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update; Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statemen..
4Siemens Energy does not currently plan full Siemens Gamesa takeover
5Cryptocurrencies command 'Kimchi Premium' in South Korea due to capital flow controls - BofA

HOT NEWS