Skyborne Aviation Group Announces Proposed Acquisition of US-based Vero Beach Flight Training Academy, Inc., Florida

Skyborne Aviation Group Limited is today confirming the proposed acquisition of its first pilot training base in the United States in Vero Beach, Florida.

“Skyborne Airline Academy Vero Beach” will offer prospective pilots US FAA Part 141 approved training on a 13-month residential program, as well as individual, part-time modules. It will also serve as a fair-weather base for Skyborne’s UK CAA Integrated ATPL program, and welcome trainees from the Academy’s IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program as they complete their US FAA 141 CPL SEIR plus ME flying.

Lee Woodward, Chief Executive Officer, Skyborne Aviation Group Limited, says: “This is a great day for Skyborne as we expand our global training footprint. Skyborne Airline Academy Vero Beach will deliver a unique value proposition to the US pilot training market, and we’ll soon share further information on our plans for this world-class facility.

“With decades of experience in training and education, and long-standing relationships with the world’s leading airlines, our team of directors and staff are committed to attracting top US talent, building the number one flight training school in the country.”

Skyborne Airline Academy Vero Beach will open in spring 2021, offering approximately 320 flying days every year in the Florida skies. Located on a 10-acre site between Orlando and West Palm Beach, the academy is minutes from the coast and situated within reach of 137 airports state-wide. With over 200 recently renovated bedrooms, a swimming pool, soccer field, volleyball court, cafes and bookshops, trainees can enjoy a full campus experience.

Notes to editors

Skyborne Aviation Group Ltd. signed a definitive purchase agreement to purchase the Vero Beach Flight Training Academy, Inc. on February 16, 2021. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

This will be the UK-headquartered airline academy’s first training base in the United States.

About Skyborne Airline Academy

Skyborne Airline Academy is a modern airline training academy based at Gloucestershire Airport in the United Kingdom and Vero Beach in the United States. Established by industry experts, Skyborne bring a fresh approach to airline pilot training.

Founders Tom Misner (chairman), Lee Woodward (CEO) and Ian Cooper (COO) have unsurpassed experience in commercial aviation, education and training. It is their vision to create a training environment where the highest standard of teaching, safety and relevant airline-style training is maintained, and interactive learning is encouraged.

Using a combination of tried and tested methods and the latest technology to assess competence, suitability, aptitude and resilience, Skyborne aims to recruit the very best candidates to minimize additional training, reduce failure rates and provide airlines with better pilots.

In January 2019, Skyborne was named as a leading training provider for IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline.

