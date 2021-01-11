Log in
Skydio : Named as CES 2021 Best of Innovation

01/11/2021 | 02:13pm EST
Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, today announced that Skydio X2 has received the CES® 2021 Best of Innovation Award for Drones and Unmanned Systems. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Skydio X2 is the company’s new autonomous drone for enterprise and public sector customers. Skydio X2 pairs Skydio Autonomy, an AI-driven system that gives drones the skills of an expert pilot, , with a foldable, highly portable airframe that leverages hyper-strength composites to withstand the most demanding environments. X2 mounts a dual 12MP color optical plus 320x256 FLIR® thermal sensor, and is equipped with GPS-based night flight and strobe lighting, making it ready for both day and night operations, while providing up to 35 min of flight time on a single battery. X2 provides the ultimate aerial data collection solution for situational awareness, asset inspection, and security patrol. Skydio X2 is designed, assembled, and supported in the USA and it is NDAA compliant providing a higher degree of supply chain security.

“We are excited and honored to receive the CES 2021 Best of Innovation Award for the X2. This award is a testament to our forward-thinking vision for autonomous drones and to the incredible work of our engineering team. The X2 delivers groundbreaking intelligence and robustness that allows professional pilots to get the job done faster, more accurately and with greater peace of mind,” said Adam Bry, CEO of Skydio. “Our goal is to make drones easier and safer to use than ever, while opening up entirely new use cases based on autonomous flight.”

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

About Skydio:

Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages breakthrough AI to create the world’s most intelligent flying machines for use by consumers, enterprises, and government customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio is made up of leading experts in AI, robotics, cameras, and electric vehicles from top companies, research labs, and universities from around the world. Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in Redwood City, CA, to offer the highest standards of supply chain and manufacturing security. Skydio is trusted by leading enterprises across a wide range of industry sectors and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreessen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA.


