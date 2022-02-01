Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Skyline Commercial REIT sells 291,000+ square foot industrial portfolio in Cambridge, Ontario

02/01/2022 | 02:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Commercial REIT, a privately owned and managed portfolio of industrial properties across Canada, recently completed its fourth sizable transaction for 2022.

On January 31, 2022, the REIT sold a six-property portfolio in Cambridge, Ontario:

  • 15 Sheldon Drive, Cambridge, Ontario
  • 131 Sheldon Drive, Cambridge, Ontario
  • 101 Sheldon Drive, Cambridge, Ontario
  • 1177 Franklin Boulevard, Cambridge, Ontario
  • 1195 Franklin Boulevard, Cambridge, Ontario
  • 1425 Bishop Street North, Cambridge, Ontario

The properties total 291,019 square feet of industrial space. The transaction was brokered by JLL.

The total sale price for the properties was $58.2M. The portfolio was sold to KingSett Real Estate Growth LP No. 7.

"Skyline Commercial REIT management is pleased to announce this successful transaction with KingSett Capital," said Michael Mackenzie, President, Skyline Commercial REIT.

“The REIT maintains a strong presence in the city of Cambridge with three properties totaling 223,583 square feet of industrial space.”

About Skyline Commercial REIT

Skyline Commercial REIT (the “REIT”) is a privately owned and managed portfolio of commercial properties, focused on acquiring industrial and logistics-centred properties along major highway corridors and transportation routes in Canada.

Skyline Commercial REIT is distributed as an alternative investment product through Skyline Wealth Management Inc. (“Skyline Wealth”), the preferred Exempt Market Dealer for the REIT. 

Skyline Commercial REIT is committed to providing outstanding places to do business and superior service to its tenants, while surfacing value with a goal to deliver stable returns to its investors.

To learn more about Skyline Commercial REIT, please visit SkylineCommercialREIT.ca.

To learn about additional alternative investment products offered through Skyline Wealth, please visit SkylineWealth.ca.

Skyline Commercial REIT is operated and managed by Skyline Group Of Companies.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
03:18pReal Estate Split Corp. Announces Overnight Offering
GL
03:17pKnobbe Martens Partner Susan Natland Named Chair of the USPTO's Trademark Public Advisory Committee
BU
03:16pOil companies, union hold new talks on U.S. refinery worker contract
RE
03:16pDollar slides for 2nd day after weak U.S. data, Fed's cautious rate comments
RE
03:16pRealityBLU to Launch Holotwin Builder So Even Non-Technical Users Create AR Scenes in Minutes
GL
03:16pRealityBLU to Launch Holotwin Builder So Even Non-Technical Users Create AR Scenes in Minutes
GL
03:15pBeasley Broadcast Group to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 8
AQ
03:15pDonald Stebbins Appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Savage
GL
03:15pDonald Stebbins Appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Savage
GL
03:14pSTEEL DYNAMICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
3Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
4AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
5UPS offers brighter view after 'outstanding' 2021, shares hit record hi..

HOT NEWS