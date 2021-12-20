Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Skyline Development Announces Upcoming Release of Nile Niami ‘The One Secrets' Tell-All

12/20/2021 | 07:12pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Niami shares intimate details of his life and behind the scenes of building ‘The One’

Skyline Development today announced the upcoming release of Nile Niami’s tell-all video ‘The One Secrets’ scheduled to go live next Monday, December 27 at 5:55pm PST on The One Secrets website. The date and time of the release have significant meaning to Niami and will be explained.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005718/en/

After being radio silent for the past five months with not a single interview or social media post, Niami is ready to share with the world what he has been up to and the truth behind building ‘The One.’ Those who think they know Niami will be shocked to hear what he reveals—secrets he believes are worth billions of dollars.

The One Secrets will include never before shared information about his personal life and details of what it took to build the number one most expensive house in the urban world over the past decade.

The One Secrets can be viewed on December 27 at 5:55pm PST at TheOneSecrets.com

If you would like to speak with Nile Niami and for all press inquiries please contact Brooke Cockrell at brooke@creativepitchgroup.com.

About The One

The One is a 105,000 square foot mega-mansion in Bel-Air developed by Nile Niami and designed by Paul McClean. The home boasts 19 bedrooms, 37 bathrooms, a 10,000 bottle wine cellar, nightclub, five pools with water features, 32-person movie theater, cigar room, sky deck, putting green, salon, four lane bowling alley, and more. The yard contains several sculptures including a Simone Cenedese glass sculpture.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pJUANES To Receive The International Peace Honor
BU
02:35pWB BURGERS ASIA, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:35pHerbert A. Allen III Elected to Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company
BU
02:35pPublix Vice President of Marketing to Retire; New Vice President Announced
BU
02:34pWith Biden spending plan blocked, economists cut 2022 growth forecasts
RE
02:34pYellow Corporation Applauds Biden Administration Trucking Action Plan
GL
02:34pYellow Corporation Applauds Biden Administration Trucking Action Plan
GL
02:33pRoivant Sciences Up 28%, Continuing Increase
DJ
02:32pCORRECTION - MassMEDIC Announces the 2021 IGNITE Accelerator Winners
GL
02:31pOutokumpu - Insurance contract for the liabilities of the UK pension scheme
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ams OSRAM Announces the Sale of Its Horticulture Lighting Systems Busin..
2Novo Nordisk shares tank after key drug hope hit by U.S. supply issues
3UK shares fall as Omicron concerns hit commodity, travel stocks
4BAE : Shaping a sustainable future
5London Shares to Open Lower as Oil Prices Slide

HOT NEWS