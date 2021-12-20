Skyline Development Announces Upcoming Release of Nile Niami ‘The One Secrets' Tell-All

Niami shares intimate details of his life and behind the scenes of building ‘The One’

Skyline Development today announced the upcoming release of Nile Niami’s tell-all video ‘The One Secrets’ scheduled to go live next Monday, December 27 at 5:55pm PST on The One Secrets website. The date and time of the release have significant meaning to Niami and will be explained.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005718/en/

After being radio silent for the past five months with not a single interview or social media post, Niami is ready to share with the world what he has been up to and the truth behind building ‘The One.’ Those who think they know Niami will be shocked to hear what he reveals—secrets he believes are worth billions of dollars.

The One Secrets will include never before shared information about his personal life and details of what it took to build the number one most expensive house in the urban world over the past decade.

The One Secrets can be viewed on December 27 at 5:55pm PST at TheOneSecrets.com

If you would like to speak with Nile Niami and for all press inquiries please contact Brooke Cockrell at brooke@creativepitchgroup.com.

About The One

The One is a 105,000 square foot mega-mansion in Bel-Air developed by Nile Niami and designed by Paul McClean. The home boasts 19 bedrooms, 37 bathrooms, a 10,000 bottle wine cellar, nightclub, five pools with water features, 32-person movie theater, cigar room, sky deck, putting green, salon, four lane bowling alley, and more. The yard contains several sculptures including a Simone Cenedese glass sculpture.

