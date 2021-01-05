Log in
Skylo : Hires Angira Agrawal as Chief Operating Officer

01/05/2021 | 06:09am GMT
Skylo, the world’s first and most affordable end-to-end solution connecting machine and sensor data via satellite, today announced that Angira Agrawal has joined the company’s leadership team as COO. Angira will oversee all operations and customer-facing activities throughout the US, India and beyond, ensuring a positive customer experience during a period of rapid growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005888/en/

Skylo COO Angira Agrawal (Photo: Business Wire)

Skylo COO Angira Agrawal (Photo: Business Wire)

“As Skylo grows broadly around the world, and deeply into verticals like farming, fishing, logistics and healthcare, it is vital to bring in key leadership who understand what customers want and who can help deliver smooth user experiences,” said Skylo CEO and co-founder Parth Trivedi. “Angira brings an impressive resume of scaling complex businesses with specific expertise in wireless and mobility solutions, and his deep experience in India and Asia Pacific will be critical as we deploy in these regions and beyond. Angira embodies Skylo’s core value -- customer first -- and we’re proud to have him on the team.”

Angira joins Skylo from Vodafone Idea, where he served as head of the enterprise business for the North and East of India, leading a multifunctional team specializing in digital solutions to government, enterprise and SME customers. Highly skilled in scaling customer centric go-to-market deployments, his strong focus on customers and their digital journey has leveraged best practices in both business and technology to increase market share and revenue growth. He is passionate about how technology can disruptively create and improve new economies, while impacting society for the better.

“The global market is increasingly looking for effective and affordable connectivity solutions, and getting access to information is key,” said Angira. “There is a tremendous opportunity to serve the needs in underserved markets such as India and beyond. I am excited to join now as Skylo is rapidly scaling up to meet critical connectivity needs across many industries. I look forward to working closely with the fantastic team and helping make a meaningful impact with Skylo’s disruptive solution.”

Today’s networks were designed to connect people. But the world’s machines and sensors, especially those in remote and underserved areas like rural farms and boats out at sea, require a different type of network -- one that’s reliable and 100% continuous. Skylo’s end-to-end solution meets this need with a geostationary satellite-based network (the Skylo Network), its elegant Skylo Hub, and the immersive Skylo Platform, accessible on mobile and desktop. Together, these components can increase safety, drive economic development and job creation, and help with disaster preparedness. To that end, Skylo already successfully serves customers across public and private sectors, and in industries including farming, fishing, logistics, railways, and more.

Skylo is funded by Softbank Group, DCM, Innovation Endeavors, Boeing HorizonX, and Moore Strategic Ventures. Skylo was founded in 2017 by CEO Parth Trivedi, CTO Dr. Andrew Nuttall, CPO Tarun Gupta, and Chief Hub Architect Dr. Andrew Kalman.

About Skylo

Skylo delivers the world’s first disruptively affordable, satellite-based solution that connects machines and sensors, from slow moving tractors to fast moving trucks, from fishing boats at sea to railcars, from pipelines to livestock, no matter where in the world they are. Skylo continuously collects and shares this valuable data through an intuitive and immersive user platform so people can make smarter decisions faster. The first company to leverage the cellular Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) protocol for satellite communications, Skylo connects remote areas to serve a wide range of industries including farming, fishing, railways, logistics, and disaster preparedness. Skylo has offices in Palo Alto, CA; Bangalore, India; Tel Aviv, Israel; Espoo, Finland, and is growing globally to support its customers. To learn more about Skylo, visit www.skylo.tech, or find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
