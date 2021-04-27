Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's Healthcare Professional Liability Business Ready to Quote, Led by a Trio of Top Industry Professionals

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”), a leader in the specialty property and casualty market, which previously stated its intention to enter into the Healthcare Professional Liability business, announced today that it was ready to begin quoting business to its select producer partners. At launch, underwriting will focus on out-patient medical services centers such as dialysis centers, labs, and physical therapy locations, etc., as well as specialty pharmacies, medical and nursing staffing companies and home health and hospice businesses, with the potential to expand the scope of offerings as the business grows.

As previously announced, Brenda Craig, most recently President of Healthcare at OneBeacon Insurance, will lead the group. Joining Craig will be April Gilcreast and Chantelle Burton.

Burton brings 25 years of industry experience to Skyward Specialty with the majority centered on underwriting and managing teams dedicated to healthcare professional liability insurance. Burton was most recently Assistant Vice President at Everest Insurance, and before that was Vice President at ProAssurance Mid-Continent Underwriters.

Gilcreast has 17+ years industry experience uniquely combining knowledge of allied health insurance products with distribution strategy, program development, and operational processes. Gilcreast was most recently at Westchester, a division of Chubb, and prior to that was AVP, National Distribution Leader for Hanover Healthcare.

“Chantelle, April and I are excited to ‘open the doors’ to Skyward Specialty’s Healthcare Liability business,” Craig said. “We have been working diligently to ensure we are ready to serve our clients with the specifically-tailored, solution-oriented products that are the hallmark of Skyward Specialty.”

John Burkhart, President of Specialty Lines at Skyward Specialty commented, “The launch of our Healthcare Professional Liability segment is yet another exciting step forward in our company’s continuing progression to being the pre-eminent specialty insurance company in our target markets. I have no doubt that Brenda, Chantelle, April and the Healthcare Professional Liability team will deliver market leading assistance, advice and solutions for the unique needs of this segment. With the addition of this business to our portfolio, we are again poised to be a leader in a niche market where Skyward Specialty can be the differentiator for our producers and customers.”

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty is a property and casualty insurance holding company with nearly a billion dollars in premium and $2BN in assets. The company has highly respected businesses in specialty lines including management and professional liability, accident and health, surety, E&S property and liability, large commercial property, programs, as well as multi-line solutions for the energy, trucking and construction industries.

Skyward Specialty’s subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company; Imperium Insurance Company; Great Midwest Insurance Company; Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company; and Boston Indemnity Company, Inc. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Skyward Specialty was formerly known as Houston International Insurance Group (HIIG). For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people and products, please visit www.skywardinsurance.com.

