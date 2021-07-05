Log in
Slaughter and May Operations : is advising Great Success Enterprises Holdings Limited on the Proposed Privatisation of Bestway Global Holding Inc.

Slaughter and May, Hong Kong, is advising Great Success Enterprises Holdings Limited as the offeror on the proposed privatisation of Bestway Global Holding Inc. (Bestway Global), a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The proposal will be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement pursuant to the Companies Act of the Cayman Islands.

The privatisation proposal was announced on 25 June 2021. The total amount of cash required to implement the privatisation proposal is approximately HK$1.03 billion.

Bestway Global, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells high quality and innovative PVC sporting and leisure products in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and other global markets. Great Success Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is the controlling shareholder of Bestway Global.

Hong Kong
Charlton TsePartner
Justin ChanAssociate
David ChanAssociate
Michelle LamAssociate

