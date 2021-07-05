Log in
Slaughter and May Operations : is advising Investindustrial on the sale of its interest in Polynt-Reichhold

07/05/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Slaughter and May is advising Global Chemicals S.à.r.l, an independent investment subsidiary of Investindustrial V L.P., on the proposed sale of its interest in the Polynt-Reichold Group to Black Diamond. The transaction, together with refinancing of the existing debt, will be financed by approximately €1.3 billion (equivalent) of new senior secured and unsecured debt facilities. The Transaction is expected to close within six months, subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Slaughter and May worked as an integrated team with Chiomenti Studio Legale.

Corporate
Nick JohnstonAssociate
Helen EmanuelAssociate
Sonya MononenAssociate
Max LackAssociate
Finance
Robert BykPartner
Chuan FooAssociate
Tax
Gareth MilesPartner
Richard LiuAssociate
Competition
Joshua EsamAssociate

HOT NEWS