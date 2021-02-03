Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Slice Launches Automated Claims Settlement

02/03/2021 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new feature now available on the Insurance Cloud Services platform

Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology startup with the first on-demand insurance platform, has launched an automated claims settlement feature providing an end-to-end digitization of the customer claims journey.

The digital claims journey provides an improved experience for customers and greater efficiencies for insurers by reducing the volume of manual claims handling and associated costs, increasing consistency and improving accuracy. Customers experience a digital first notice of loss (FNOL) journey that includes automated loss evaluation and settlement offer along with immediate digital payment all within one session.

All is made possible by leveraging technologies in natural language processing (NLP), document and receipt scanning, multilingual audio and video transcription and machine learning models for loss classification and depreciation. Furthermore, throughout the entire development of this feature, the team used an ethics-first approach to ensure that potential bias would be mitigated.

The Slice Mind team of data scientists and developers worked in partnership with Duuo, a digital insurance distributor created by The Co-operators, on this cutting-edge technology. Plans for deployment include making this feature initially available in Duuo’s Rent-My-Stuff Insurance product, followed by their remaining on-demand insurance products. Duuo’s claims team played a critical role in the development of this feature and the training of the algorithms used within the ML models.

Luc Lamadeleine, Director of Claims at Duuo, said, “We are extremely pleased to be launching this new feature, which we believe is the first completely touchless claims process in Canadian P&C insurance. This new feature was carefully built by applying both sound and effective claims practices, as well as the latest digital tools and technology. We are confident that this innovative claims process will enable us to respond even more quickly to our clients in their time of need.”

“This feature is a game-changer in insurance claims for customers and carriers. Customers are faced with a complex, cumbersome, and often very time-consuming claim process. Insurers deal with costly claims management. Automating the claims process through settlement provides a customer-centric experience in a digital age, and drastically reduces claims management costs for insurers,” said Tim Attia, CEO of Slice Labs.

The automated claims settlement feature is available to any Slice partner. To learn more, visit www.slice.is.

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs Inc. is the insurance engine behind tomorrow’s cloud-based, on-demand digital services ecosystems for the new economy. Through the Slice Labs Insurance Cloud Services (ICS) platform, Slice Labs is enabling insurers, technology companies, and other service providers to build truly intelligent and intuitive, usage based digital insurance products protecting the insured anytime and anywhere. To learn more, visit https://www.slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips CEO Frans van Houten announces introduction of the PACE Circular Economy Action Agendas
PU
11:16aIMF Executive Board Reviews IMF Debt Sustainability Framework for Market Access Countries sitecoreitem
PU
11:16aCHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL : Why a veteran airport concessionaire sees a big future for automated retail
AQ
11:16aVIDEOS : Asset Management Round Table Series
PU
11:16aCASTLES TECHNOLOGY : teams with Valor Paytech on payment solution
AQ
11:16aFINCANTIERI S P A : Officially takes part to the sea defence project
PU
11:16aTRIPADVISOR : 's Global Headquarters to Serve as COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center for Newton-Wellesley Hospital/Mass General Brigham Patients
PR
11:16aTRÜNORTH GLOBAL : ™ Appoints Brian Doege to Vice President of Sales
BU
11:15aTrafigura's Puma Energy resumes distribution from Myanmar fuel terminal
RE
11:15aNational Healthcare M&A Firm Stoneridge Partners Announces Record Year, Expresses Optimism for 2021
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies
2Elon Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO triggers stampede for Clubhouse app
3BP PLC : BP : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
4Bezos to give Amazon reins to cloud boss Jassy as sales rocket past $100 billion
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : Alibaba beats revenue forecast, shares slide amid regulatory challenges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ